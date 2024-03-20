How to find Invite Codes in Stardew Valley

In Stardew Valley, you can set up a server and play co-op multiplayer by inviting a friend directly or using an Invite Code, if you know where to find them. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find the Invite Code in Stardew Valley.

How to find the Invite Code in Stardew Valley, explained

You can also invite your friends directly if they're on your friends list.

If you are the host—meaning the person who has set up the co-op mode in Stardew Valley and is currently in co-op mode—you’ll find your Invite Code after selecting the “Show Invite Code” button in the Multiplayer section of the Options Menu.

For a step-by-step approach, you can follow these steps if you’re unsure of where to go after creating your co-op farm:

Open your Menu by pressing Escape/E on your keyboard or the Start/Left D-pad button on your controller. Click on the controller icon at the top. This is the Options section. Scroll down until you see the “Show Invite Code” in the Multiplayer section. To get your Invite Code, click this button to it. Share your Invite Code with your friends to access the co-op mode farm.

If you’ve never set up a co-op host farm before, you can do so by following these steps:

Select Co-Op on Stardew Valley’s title (menu) page. Choose Host, and then Host New Farm. Create your character, select your layout, and the number of cabins (this determines how many people can join your farm). Then hit “OK.”

All you need to do is access your options in the menu and get your Invite Code from the Multiplayer section. You can access your co-op Stardew Valley farm by following the same steps, but instead of choosing Host New Farm, you’ll enter the farm you’ve already created. To join a co-op multiplayer farm, you must get this specific code from the host. Once you have your friend’s code, follow these steps to start playing:

Select Co-Op on Stardew Valley’s title page. Choose Join. Enter the Invite Code. Create your character and then enter the co-op farm.

Tip: You can only join the co-op farm if the Host is online and playing at the same co-op farm.

Creating a co-op farm in Stardew Valley and then finding the Invite Code can be tricky, but as long as you follow these steps, you’ll be playing with your friends in no time.

