Get up to 85 percent off Destiny 2 and Final Fantasy XIV with Humble Bundle

This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle, get the best deals on games here.

Humble Bundle is known for offering great value to savvy gamers on the hunt for bargains. With a busy release calendar over the coming months, it’s highly likely many people are eyeing two of the biggest games in the world, Destiny 2 and Final Fantasy XIV, as a way to spend their time this summer.



If you want to pick up some of the older expansions to enjoy the adrenaline-fueled action and incredible story-telling both games offer, you can do so through a platform that has consistently supported the work of some of the world’s hardest-working charities. You can even save money at the same time.

From June 3 until June 11, you can get 60 percent off all titles in the Final Fantasy XIV range, so if you have been eager to dive into the mysteries of Hydaelyn and wish to do so before the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, this is the perfect time to do it.

Final Fantasy 14 Online Sale includes 60 percent off the below titles:

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Digital Collector’s Edition

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Meanwhile, lapsed Guardians or the newly curious can take advantage of a huge discount of 63 to 85 percent off Destiny 2 DLCs. If you wish to explore the Light and Darkness saga before The Witness unleashes its true power in the The Final Shape expansion, there’s no better time to jump in.

The Destiny 2 Season 24 sale will last from June 4 until June 17 and is one of the best ways to fill in the gaps around the incredible happenings in Bungie’s awesome tale of war, loss, and salvation.

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack 85 percent off

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 85 percent off

Destiny 2: Beyond Light 85 percent off

Destiny 2: Lightfall 67 percent off

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection 63 percent off

Both sales offer remarkable discounts on titles that will provide hundreds of hours of entertainment and excitement, so don’t be shy. Jump in and enjoy the ride.

Also, don’t forget you can also grab your copies of The Final Shape for Destiny 2 and Dawntrail for Final Fantasy XIV from Humble Bundle to take your adventures to the next level.

