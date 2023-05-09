GAMIVO keeps your wallet full with the latest game sales, including deals on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Written in partnership with Gamivo.com.

Cal Kestis and crew are ready to blast off into their next adventure of attempting to survive the Galactic Empire’s ruthless Order 66 in EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Taking place five years after the events of the well-received Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal will explore many different planets and learn a slew of new skills that will push his prowess as a Jedi to the limit. Can he find peace in a galaxy that wants him dead, or will Cal join his fallen brethren at the opposite end of a blaster?

If you’re dying to get your hands on the game but don’t want to pay full price, GAMIVO has you covered. Dedicated to finding excellent deals for gamers on a budget, GAMIVO is a website that allows gamers to purchase codes for video games, software, gift cards, and other digital goods at a discount. With buying and selling being the most important part of the platform, all transactions on GAMIVO are monitored, verified, and analyzed to ensure you don’t get taken for a ride. All purchases come with a Customer Protection Program that guarantees you will get your game or have any issues resolved quickly.

There is no membership required to make use of GAMIVO’s deals, but those looking to up their game can invest in GAMIVO SMART and save even more. This loyalty program gives subscribers better discounts on titles and access to a 24/7 tech support service for any issues they might encounter. If you’re looking at building your digital collection of games, SMART is the perfect solution for finding the best deals.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched on April 28, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and will usher in the next generation of Star Wars games. Built exclusively for Sony and Microsoft’s latest platforms, Jedi: Survivor expands its universe with more realistic physics, larger planets for players to explore, and greater attention to detail when it comes to its characters. With protagonist Cal Kestis based on the likeness of actor Cameron Monaghan, you’ll feel as if you’re staring directly at him thanks to the new visual design of this game.

One of the new features in Jedi: Survivor will even let you customize the look of Cal a bit. Unlockable costumes return from Jedi: Fallen Order, but you’ll even have the ability to change Cal’s hairstyle and facial hair. Monaghan might not like the way you change his face, but this isn’t his journey with Cal. It’s like having your own life-size model you can deck out however you’d like.

Other returning cast members from Jedi: Fallen Order include Debra Wilson as Cere Junda, Daniel Roebuck as Greez Dritus, and Tina Ivlev as Nightsister Merrin. New characters include Bode Akuna (voiced by Noshir Dalal), Rayvis (voiced by Resident Evil alum D.C. Douglas), Turgle (voiced by Richard Steven Horvitz), and Sanitary Khri (voiced by Tracy Ifeachor). There are bound to be other cameo appearances from semi-popular celebrities that will expand the cast and create new possibilities for future Star Wars projects, too.

If you’re worried about missing out on any pre-order bonuses, GAMIVO has those available alongside the base game. Since GAMIVO works as a peer-to-peer marketplace, you can get deals on bonus DLC months after a game launch without needing to commit ahead of time. This ensures all content can remain accessible even if you want to wait for reviews before making the plunge.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Game Pass?

EA has neither confirmed nor denied whether Jedi: Survivor will ever come to Game Pass. While Game Pass Ultimate subscribers do have access to EA Play included with their subscription tier, Jedi: Survivor is not listed to have a 10-hour trial like other EA titles. The first game, Jedi: Fallen Order, was added to EA Play roughly a year after its release. Subscribers to EA Play Pro, a higher-priced tier not included with Game Pass, will have access to Jedi: Survivor on release.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4?

Respawn has stepped away from last-generation consoles and is making Star Wars Jedi: Survivor exclusively for next-generation machines. It will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One.

What are Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PC requirements?

These are the system requirements, according to the Steam Store Page for the game:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 155 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 155 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

Will there be a season pass for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

At the moment, there are no plans for Jedi: Survivor to receive any DLC. The previous game, Jedi: Fallen Order, did not have a season pass but was re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with updated visuals. There is a pre-order bonus for Jedi: Survivor that includes an exclusive costume, lightsaber, and blaster themed around Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it is not purchasable on its own.

What is included in the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The deluxe edition of Jedi: Survivor includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed pre-order bonus as well as two extra sets of cosmetics themed around Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Much like the Obi-Wan set, these two packs will have an exclusive costume, lightsaber, and blaster skin. You’ll also be able to augment BD-1’s look to match R2-D2.