Splatoon 3’s Off the Hook getting a live band performance this month

Splatoon 3 idol group, dubbed Deep Cut, will host its first live concert on Oct. 9 as part of Nintendo Live 2022, the company’s in-person convention taking place in Japan.

Splatoon 3 was recently released to Nintendo Switch users on Sept. 9, 2022, and has quickly risen in popularity as one of the console’s most successful commercial releases. Along with the sequel to the popular third-person paint-based shooter, Splatoon 3 also brought about the creation of its digital band, Deep Cut, who’s song Off the Hook quickly popularized among players. Now, fans will be able to listen to the band live, either in-person or online.

The concert will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel starting at 11AM CT. Alongside Splatoon 3’s Deep Cut, Animal Crossing’s own musician, K.K. Slider, will be performing under the DJ K.K. name.

The Nintendo Live 2022 will be streamed in Japanese without English subtitles, though this should not poise too much of an issue for listeners as neither artist’s music has any lyrics.

Though this will be Deep Cut’s first ‘live’ performance, Nintendo has held several Splatoon concerts in past years. Most nobly, Deep Cut’s Off the Hook song was performed during the Tokaigi 2019 event.

Taking place on Oct. 9, Nintendo will host its latest Nintendo Direct conference three days prior, where the company is expected to release the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. Only days later, fans of Animal Crossing and Splatoon can see their favorite fictional artists perform in person.