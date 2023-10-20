Where is the Science Trophy in Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung onto the scene and there are plenty of Easter eggs to find, including the Science Trophy needed for the Just Let Go trophy.

Players who have experience with Spider-Man: Miles Morales may already have an idea of where they need to go to locate the trophy Miles won with Phin, which was shown during a flashback scene in the 2020 game.

However, as the Science Trophy itself is quite small, it’s not the sort of thing you will stumble across randomly and you need to know where you are looking.

Thankfully, it’s a relatively easy find once you’re in the right place—just remember you need to find it when playing as Miles Morales to unlock the Just Let Go trophy.

Science Trophy location in Spider-Man 2

Head to the Financial District. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Science Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, head to the Financial District, found in the southwest portion of the map, and head specifically to the area marked on the screenshot above.

Your destination is Trinity Church, the location where Miles left the trophy during a final scene in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it’s still there waiting for you.

Head towards the steeple and you’ll find an interaction point, where you need to press Triangle to interact with the object.

If you are struggling to find the specific spot, hit R3 on your PlayStation 5 controller to scan the area, which will mark the interaction point.

