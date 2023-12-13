Spider-Man 2’s highly anticipated New Game Plus update won’t hit PS5 until next year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a favorite title for many gamers in 2023, just had its next big update pushed back out of the year entirely, according to the game’s developer.

Insomniac Games posted the bad news on Twitter/X today, revealing that the update originally scheduled for the end of 2023 has been pushed into next year. The new window for the update is “early 2024.”

Miles and Peter will be back soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and audio descriptions, among many more,” the developer said. “We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.”

Insomniac promised a “feature-complete list” for the update closer to its launch, and it sounds like this delay will be adding even more features than were originally promised.

“We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions—just to name a few,” Insomniac said.

Once you’re finished with Spider-Man 2, there’s not much to do in the open world besides start a new playthrough but without the benefits or features of New Game+, which has been something the often-nominated title has been sorely lacking since it came out in October.

“We can’t wait to share more with you in the future,” Insomniac said. “In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!”

The events of Spider-Man 2 certainly tease more for the future of the game, whether it be as downloadable content or a full-fledged sequel (both seem highly possible), so an update like this next one will only be tiding fans over until there’s more substantial content on the way.