Spider-Man 2: All difficulty settings explained

PlayStation 5 owners from all over the world are excited to play through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Whether you’re looking for a tough challenge or want to enjoy a great story, there are multiple difficulty options to select. But what is different about them?

There is a total of four difficulty options that you can select from when playing through Spider-Man 2. Each one has specific aspects that make the game easier or tougher, depending on what you’re looking for, and can be changed at any time from the menu.

Here are all the difficulty settings of Spider-Man 2 explained and what you should expect from them!

What is Friendly Neighborhood difficulty in Spider-Man 2?

The easiest difficulty setting in the game is Friendly Neighbor. It’s just as the name implies: It’s an easy setting for those who want a very easy mode. This is the best way to play if you don’t want a harsh challenge in any combat section of the game and want to follow the main story.

When playing Spider-Man 2 in this setting, you cannot be killed in any fight and you don’t experience many battles throughout the game. The fights you do get into won’t be tough at all, with enemies doing minimal damage and every time-sensitive input is very forgivable.

Peter Parker fights bad guys in New York City. Image by Insomniac Games.

Friendly difficulty in Spider-Man 2

The Friendly setting is an easy difficulty mode, but with a bit more challenge than Friendly Neighborhood setting. The focus is still on experiencing the story overall, with a very low level of challenge. You can still easily defeat all enemies and you won’t take much damage.

The difficulty setting options in the menu. Image by Dot Esports.

How tough is Amazing difficulty in Spider-Man 2?

The default difficulty setting for the game is Amazing. This is the most balanced and standard level of challenge for anyone playing Spider-Man 2. Every battle you encounter is not easy, but not overly difficult to face. If you want to play through the game the way Insomniac Games intended, this is the setting you’ll want to select.

Spectacular Difficulty in Spider-Man 2

If you’re craving a tougher challenge, then Spectacular is the setting to go with. Things start to get harder here, with enemies that deal greater damage and take more hits to bring down. If you have a good grasp on the combat of Spider-Man 2 or have already finished the game once, this will be a good setting for a second or third playthrough.

Peter and Miles take on the Sand Man. Image by Insomniac Games.

What is Ultimate Difficulty in Spider-Man 2?

If you want a true challenge that will test your skills and reactions in Spider-Man 2, then you can’t get any harder than Ultimate. As the name implies, this is a very hard mode. However, you cannot choose to play through the game in Ultimate difficulty from the start. You need to have beaten Spider-Man 2 at least once on any difficulty before you can select Ultimate difficulty.

All enemies and bosses have increased health and deal vastly more damage with their own attacks. In addition, enemies will be much more aggressive against you when in combat, so you’ll have to be fast with your reactions and aware of your surroundings. If you’re not careful, you’ll get killed very quickly in Ultimate difficulty by incoming attacks.

Are there trophies for difficulty settings in Spider-Man 2?

For those that are trophy hunters, you won’t have to worry about earning trophies based on difficulty. The game doesn’t force you to play at specific settings to obtain every basic trophy and earn the Platinum trophy for completion. So you can play through Spider-Man 2 on any difficulty setting and get everything that it has to offer.

