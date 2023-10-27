Is Spider-Man 2 getting DLC?

Will we get to see any more of Spider-Man?

It’s safe to say Spider-Man 2 has been an overwhelming success, as the PlayStation 5 exclusive has broken sales records and received extremely positive reviews. Unsurprisingly, players are already looking ahead to what’s next, and many are bringing up the topic of DLC.

DLC was a huge part of the original Spider-Man’s post-launch life cycle. We got to see three different story-based expansions released as a part of the The City That Never Sleeps collection as well as a plethora of cosmetic content. Of course, the same can’t be said for Miles Morales, as the whole game was effectively one large piece of DLC.

As the post-launch cycle begins for Spider-Man 2, you might be curious as to which path the game will follow in regards to DLC. I have all of the answers to your questions in the guide below.

Will Spider-Man 2 get any DLC?

Are Peter Parker and Miles Morales done for now? Image via Sony

At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed on the DLC front. The developers at Insomniac Games and publishers at Sony have not said much regarding any form of DLC for Spider-Man 2.

In spite of this, if I were a betting man, I would wager that some form of post-launch content is currently in the works. It’s unclear exactly what this content would be, but given that the original Spider-Man launched three separate story expansions in The City That Never Sleeps, you can likely expect something similar in Spider-Man 2. It’s also highly likely the developers will release new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales and perhaps some additional Gadgets at some point in the future.

When could DLC be released for Spider-Man 2?

Regarding the prospective release date for all this potential DLC content, all we have to go on is when the DLC for the original Spider-Man came out. The City That Never Sleeps expansions released a month and a half after the game launched, which could mean Spider-Man 2 DLC will arrive before 2023 is over.

That said, as we still haven’t heard anything official, I wouldn’t set your sights on a 2023 release just yet. It’s possible Spider-Man 2 will get a much larger DLC expansion, which means the developer will need more time to finish it.

We will update this article as more information rolls regarding DLC for Spider-Man 2.

