How to get the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers from Best Buy

With the release date of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (a title only slightly less unwieldy than a Kingdom Hearts spinoff) fast approaching, players have been keeping an eye out for corresponding accessories—among them, a set of highly coveted PS5 covers from Best Buy.

It’s easy to see why these covers are in high demand, given their Spider-Man branding and the admittedly cool-looking image of the symbiote gradually overtaking them, but as with many limited run collector’s items, it can be hard to track them down.

Luckily, there’s one place that many Spider-Man fans may have yet to look.

Where can you buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers

It does look good. Image via Best Buy

On Oct. 18, the Spider-Man PS5 covers were briefly available through Best Buy Drops but are now sold out, available exclusively on the mobile app version of the Best Buy client.

In short, Drops are limited-time releases of in-demand items—remember refreshing PS Direct over and over to get your hands on a PlayStation 5? The Drop products rotate on a regular basis every couple days, and just a few hours ago (at time of writing) the coveted Spider-Man covers were the latest product on offer.

The covers were sold out within about fifteen minutes, unfortunately, but given the rotating selection of Drops, it’s not impossible that they could return to the service again in the future. It’s likely worth turning on push notifications and jumping on new Drops immediately if you already have the Best Buy app downloaded, as capitulating to their arbitrary time frames is still better than paying triple retail price to a scalper.

Or, if you have some black paint sitting around, you could just make your own as a last resort (at the risk of your own PS5 system, of course). Never say never!

About the author