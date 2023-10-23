Both playable Spider-Men in Spider-Man 2 have unique main quests and side quests. When it comes to the latter, The Flame storyline is exclusive to Peter Parker.

It’s hardly surprising Peter is the main character in The Flame storyline since he encounters one of the main characters from 2018’s game, Yuri Watanabe. The former police detective turned into a vigilante in Spider-Man’s “The City That Never Sleeps” DLC and took the mantle of Wraith.

Wraith is heavily tied into The Flame’s story in Spider-Man 2. Although we don’t want to get too much into spoilers, players will take on a cult of flame-praising people. There are four side quests in The Flame storyline. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock The Flame missions in Spider-Man 2

The Flame storyline becomes available for players after a main story mission called Amends. Once you complete it and switch to Peter, you should get a call from a friendly Chief in the Fire Department, who will ask you to help them save people from a burning building.

After you complete the first The Flame mission called “Where Have You Been?” you should get a call from Wraith, which will give you directions to the The Flame quest.

All The Flame locations in Spider-Man 2

Location of the first The Flame mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the second The Flame mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the third The Flame mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the fourth The Flame mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get a call from the Fire Department Chief or Wraith for the following quests, they will be marked on your map and available in your FNSP app. But in case you get lost, you can find the exact locations of the quests on the map. above. Each of them will take place in a different district.

What are the rewards for The Flame missions in Spider-Man 2?

For completing each quest, you’ll be rewarded with Tech Parts and Hero Tokens. But, more importantly, for completing the whole storyline, you’ll also unlock “Saving Lives Suit” and receive the “Crimson Hour Trophy.”

