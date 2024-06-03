Does Soulmask support mods?

The survival crafting game Soulmask is a big hit on Steam, so as you can imagine, players are already asking whether they can start introducing mods to the game.

If you want to know whether modding will be possible in Soulmask at some point, keep reading.

Can you use mods in Soulmask?

Modding isn’t available right now, but the devs are looking into it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, mods are not currently available in Soulmask. However, according to the roadmap the developers posted on Steam, this could change in the future.

In a blog posted to Steam on May 30 (a day before the game officially released), developer CampFire Studio revealed its plans for the future of Soulmask and its contents via a living roadmap. The map contains various updates planned for Soulmask—such as new masks, mounts, and a new map. There’s also mention of modding possibilities at the very end.

Under the eighth bullet point titled “More to come,” CampFire Studio wrote, “Mod support is also under consideration.” While this doesn’t confirm that mods will definitely be coming to Soulmask, it offers some hope that the developer is actively looking into it as a feature for future updates. At the beginning of the roadmap, the developer noted it would “make proper adjustments based on your feedback and the actual situation.” This suggests that if there is fan demand for modding, there will likely be an increased chance of it coming to the game in the future.

