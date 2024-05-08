Solo Leveling Arise: Best stats to level up

Leveling up Jinwoo’s stats in Solo Leveling: Arise is key to progressing through the story efficiently and clearing gates quickly. While you can choose between Strength, Vitality, Agility, Intelligence, and Perception, you only really need to level up two stats.

Recommended Videos

Best stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

My perception is a bit too high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Always level up Strength and Perception for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise, giving him at least double the Strength points compared to Perception. That’s because you can build Perception when you level up and increase the tiers of your weapons, while Strength more heavily depends on Jinwoo’s raw stats.

Don’t allocate any points to Intelligence, Vitality, or Agility. Vitality and Agility are for extra survivability and critical chance, which you can increase with weapons, other hunters’ skills, and Artifacts instead. Jinwoo is also not reliant on MP and abilities, so his Intelligence can be low since he’ll compensate for that with powerful basic attacks.

For instance, my Jinwoo has 144 Strength and 60 Perception, which gives me a 90 percent minimum damage. This value is fine for the story stage I’m currently playing.

How to reset stat points in Solo Leveling: Arise

Reset those points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can reset all Jinwoo’s stat points in Solo Leveling: Arise for a small gold sum by tapping the blue Reset button in his stats allocation window, as indicated in the screenshot above.

When you do so, Jinwoo’s stats will reset to the base value of 10, and you can reallocate them based on your preferences. For example, if you’re already well into the game and want to try the Strength-Perception distribution I suggested above, you can add more points in Strength and some in Perception to achieve that.

You can farm gold if you don’t have enough to reset.

What does each stat do in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Stat Effect Strength Increases Jinwoo’s attack, which increases his maximum damage dealt to enemies. Vitality Increases Jinwoo’s defense, which reduces the damage he takes, and increases his HP, which boosts Jinwoo’s maximum health points. Agility Increases Jinwoo’s chance to inflict Critical Hit Damage and the damage of Critical Hits. Intelligence Increases Jinwoo’s MP, which boosts the number of times he can use abilities during a fight, and reduces cooldowns, which lets him use abilities more often. Perception Increases precision, which adjusts the minimum amount of damage Jinwoo does when attacking.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more