Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons explained

Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise look too good to be true. You get the thrill of rolling 10x Summons 15 times for free and get a taste of what good rolls look like. But while you’re rolling, it’s clear you won’t keep these items. So what are they for?

What are Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Special Summons are a premium Summon method in Solo Leveling: Arise which you have 15 to 30 mock rolls of the standard 10x Summons. After completing these rolls, you can pay to keep all 10 rewards from one of the summons. All other sets are then discarded and lost.

What is confusing about this system is that you get 15 mock rolls for free, although the game makes it extra clear while you’re summoning that you won’t get to keep the items just yet. After you’re done, you’re given the option to buy a Guaranteed Draw, which allows you to select one of the mock rolls to become real, giving you all the items from it. One Guaranteed Draw costs $29.99, or you can pay for a $9.99 subscription to receive one draw per month. If you don’t pay, you’ll never get any of the rolls in your inventory.

This mix between the free mock rolls and the paywalled draw is the issue for free-to-play players. There is no free-to-play way to acquire your Special Summons. When the “Time Until Guaranteed Draw” timer expires, all your mock rolls are wiped, and you get another 15 mock rolls, not a free ticket like some players expected. You’ll still have to pay for a Guaranteed Draw to select one of them.

Are Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise worth it?

Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise are worth it for Hunters Association premium subscribers only. The $29.99 cost of buying a single ticket is a bit too high, even if you get two SSR items in a single summon, and it comes with no extra benefits. It’s hard to argue that one copy of the best characters and best weapons in the game are worth $30 when you need multiple copies of them to truly unleash their power.

That’s why using one ticket per month from the subscription is best, as it also gives you Auto Mining, extra check-in rewards, and other benefits in different modes.

