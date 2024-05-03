The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise: Definitive tier list

Solo Leveling Arise throws you right into the thrilling universe of the famous Solo Leveling webtoon and anime. And yep, it’s every bit as epic as it sounds.

In the game, you get to jump into the shoes of Sung Jinwoo, the legendary hunter. But there’s a whole gang of Hunters waiting for you.

Each hunter brings a unique set of skills and abilities, making your team cool and diverse. With various game modes like Encore Missions and Gates, you’ll have plenty of chances to test different strategies, equip your team with powerful gear, and face off against gnarly monsters. And if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed with choices, no stress.

Read on for a handy hunter tier list to help you pick the best.

Solo Leveling Arise Hunter Tier List

Tier Hunters S-tier Baek Yoonho

Min Byung-Gu

Choi Jong-In

Seo Jiwoo

Hwang Dongsoo

Lim Tae-Gyu A-tier Lee Bora

Emma Laurent

Han Song-Yi

Kim Chul

Park Heejin

Woo Jinchul B-tier Kang Taeshik

Yoo Jinho

Nam Chae-Young

Jo Kyuhwan

Song Chiyul C-tier Park Beom-Shik

Anna Ruiz

Lee Joohee

Kim Sangshik Hunter tier list

S-tier

The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

S-tier hunters are the strongest in Solo Leveling Arise, and the characters are a formidable mix of power and versatility, excelling in offensive and support roles. Baek Yoonho stands out remarkably among them. His prowess in the game, much like his depiction in the Solo Leveling webtoon, is backed by his Beast Transformation skill.

Then there’s Choi Jong-In. If you’re looking for a DPS mage, he’s your guy. His command over fire magic is second to none. With moves like the End of Days and Celestial Fire Dragon, he obliterates his enemies.

But in a game like this, you can’t forget the importance of a skilled healer. That’s where Min Byung-Gu comes in, serving as a great support character that can keep your team fighting fit. Seo Jiwoo rounds out the S-tier roster, a specialist in shattering defenses and taking down the big bosses.

A-tier

Definitely worth picking up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A-tier hunters pack quite a punch, even though they’re a step below the S-tier elites. They’re definitely not to be underestimated and can hold their own in any skirmish. Take Emma Laurent, for example. If you need someone to clear a crowd with flair, she’s your go-to DPS character.

There is also Han Song-Yi, who has got her niche with water-based attacks. She’s a classic “glass cannon,” but her high-octane offense more than makes up for her fragility. Park Heejin brings a different kind of strength to the table. Her support skills are invaluable in long battles. Last but not least, Lee Bora casts a long shadow with her formidable summoning powers like “Tempest.”

B-tier

Middle of the pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diving into the B-tier, you’ll find some solid players who might not steal the spotlight but deserve a spot in your lineup. They bring a mix of utility and damage that can be just the thing you need in a pinch.

Kang Taeshik really stands out in this group. His knack for inflicting bleed effects makes him a dark horse when it comes to DPS. Down the list, Yoo Jinho is quite the asset with his ability to soak up damage as a Tank. Song Chiyul is another free character you’ll encounter early on, and he has his moments, especially with his AoE capabilities against larger groups of enemies.

Overall, the B-tier hunters have their uses. They might not be your first-draft pick, but in the right situations and with the right strategy, they can really shine.

C-tier

Not so great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These hunters tend to get overshadowed as you progress through the game. They might have their brief moments in the spotlight, but their limitations become apparent.

Lee Joohee is a classic example. Her main role is healing. However, the game rewards quick, aggressive gameplay for fast clears, so her healing-centric approach doesn’t quite keep up with the pace. Park Beom-Shik falls into a similar category. They’re the type of characters that don’t really stand out with any particular skills or abilities. C-tier hunters might be useful in the very beginning when options are limited, but as you build a stronger team, it’s wise to phase them out.

Wrapping up our Solo Leveling Arise hunter tiers, it’s clear that every character has their moment. Experiment with different squad setups and don’t be afraid to shake things up. Let the leveling begin!

