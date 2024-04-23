How to beat Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling Arise

Kang Taeshik is a level 20 final boss in chapter six of Solo Leveling Arise, and he’s especially challenging if you’re under-leveled or haven’t increased the right stats. To help you advance to chapter seven, we’ve compiled the best tips and tricks to defeat him.

How to clear Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling Arise

Remember Kang’s attack pattern

Unlike the dungeon bosses so far, Kang is quick and inflicts lots of damage with ranged and melee attacks. You have three minutes to clear him, so be wary of his attacks:

Evade sideways when he rushes toward you. If timed correctly, you can counterattack with Shadow Step.

Once you drop Kang’s HP below 60 percent, he activates Camouflage, making him invisible and much harder to dodge as he hits you with three attacks successively. This is the hardest part, and you must evade all the attacks to avoid taking hefty damage .

. He also performs two ranged attacks that are easy to dodge when you’re at a distance.

If all the Camouflage attacks connect, it can trigger your daily quest HP recovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summon allies at the right moments

Call your teammates when Kang isn’t moving or is charging for an attack. This lets the Hunters use their skills precisely, which guarantees that you’ll deal a chunk of damage to the boss.

Tip: Kang is weak to Wind attacks. Equip Wind weapons in your build, and if you’ve unlocked any Hunter with the Wind attribute, make sure to have them on your team.

Increase your precision

Use your stat points to increase two attributes—Strength and Perception. While most players increase Strength, Perception is often overlooked. It’s arguably the second most important stat in Solo Leveling Arise and buffs your Precision. The higher your Precision, the more minimum damage you inflict.

Time your ultimate

Pop your ultimate when Kang’s defense decreases, or he’s broken, because this significantly increases the damage it deals. If you’ve enabled auto mode, you must switch to manual to avoid using your ultimate as soon as it’s ready.

If your total power is low, farm the gates and collect activity funds daily to increase your level. It’s not necessary to be a certain level before fighting Kang, and if you’ve cleared him once, you can always return to collect the three trophies as well. Although you unlock most weapons after clearing this stage, it’s important to equip the best weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise to have the best chance at success.

