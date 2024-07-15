Solo Leveling Arise Trello link and Discord server

A fast-paced world in constant danger requires your aid in Solo Leveling: ARISE. But if you’re going to help save it, there’s a lot of key game knowledge you have to learn first. Trello and Discord are two of the best spots to visit for important game information.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot of strategy, building, and careful planning in this game, which means it’s best to be prepared for anything. If you want to become an expert on Solo Leveling: ARISE, here’s what you need to know about the game’s Trello page and Discord server.

Solo Leveling Arise Trello link

The gacha game has some pretty complex content and gameplay mechanics. Image via Netmarble

So far, there is no official Trello page for Solo Leveling: ARISE. If one ends up being created in the future, it will be added here. But for now, you have to learn about the game elsewhere.

Although there isn’t a Trello board you can study for key information, some other spots you can visit to learn more about this game are the official website, the X (formerly Twitter) page, and the Reddit page. All three spots have a substantial amount of information that’s updated regularly and may help you navigate through the game.

Solo Leveling Arise Discord server join link

The Solo Leveling: ARISE Discord server is the overall best spot to visit for all your game needs. You can chat with other players, submit bug reports, keep up with game announcements, and otherwise engage with this game in just about any way you can think of all in one place.

Once you’re done learning about Solo Leveling: ARISE, you might consider redeeming all of the active codes for this game while you can. You can also review some other key gameplay information like a tier list of all Hunters ranked, the best Jinwoo build, and when the next banner will arrive so you can start saving up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy