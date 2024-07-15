Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jinwoo fighting an enemy in Solo Leveling: ARISE.
Image via Netmarble
Category:
Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise Trello link and Discord server

Become an expert hunter in no time.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:26 am

A fast-paced world in constant danger requires your aid in Solo Leveling: ARISE. But if you’re going to help save it, there’s a lot of key game knowledge you have to learn first. Trello and Discord are two of the best spots to visit for important game information.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot of strategy, building, and careful planning in this game, which means it’s best to be prepared for anything. If you want to become an expert on Solo Leveling: ARISE, here’s what you need to know about the game’s Trello page and Discord server.

Solo Leveling Arise Trello link

Jinwoo using powers in Solo Leveling: ARISE.
The gacha game has some pretty complex content and gameplay mechanics. Image via Netmarble

So far, there is no official Trello page for Solo Leveling: ARISE. If one ends up being created in the future, it will be added here. But for now, you have to learn about the game elsewhere.

Although there isn’t a Trello board you can study for key information, some other spots you can visit to learn more about this game are the official website, the X (formerly Twitter) page, and the Reddit page. All three spots have a substantial amount of information that’s updated regularly and may help you navigate through the game.

Solo Leveling Arise Discord server join link

The Solo Leveling: ARISE Discord server is the overall best spot to visit for all your game needs. You can chat with other players, submit bug reports, keep up with game announcements, and otherwise engage with this game in just about any way you can think of all in one place.

Once you’re done learning about Solo Leveling: ARISE, you might consider redeeming all of the active codes for this game while you can. You can also review some other key gameplay information like a tier list of all Hunters ranked, the best Jinwoo build, and when the next banner will arrive so you can start saving up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin