Solo Leveling Arise Sung Jinwoo build: Best weapons, Artifacts and Skills

In Solo Leveling Arise, your Sung Jinwoo build determines how quickly you can clear gates. With 56 weapons, 292 Artifacts, and 132 Skill Runes, it’s confusing which ones to run for your character. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best build for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best Sung Jinwoo build in Solo Leveling Arise

Weapons

Crit hits galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR)

Shadow Scythe (SSR)

The Demonic Plum Flower Sword and Shadow Scythe are among the best weapons for Sung Jinwoo’s build in Solo Leveling Arise. Both weapons dish out Dark elemental damage, and while you need luck or many rerolls to unlock the Demonic Sword, you can get two Shadow Scythes by completing the first mission in Chapter Six and Nine of the Challenges.

We recommend advancing the weapons to at least one star because doing so significantly increases your Critical Hit rate. However, you can switch your weapons according to the boss’ weakness. For example, suppose a boss is weak to Water attacks. In that case, you should run the Theris’ Grimoire, swapping for either of the weapons listed above.

Artifacts

Black Lion’s Helmet (Legendary): 1,294 Additional Attack, 653 Damage Increase, 4.25 percent Healing Given Increase, 435 Additional HP, 8.41 percent HP increase.

1,294 Additional Attack, 653 Damage Increase, 4.25 percent Healing Given Increase, 435 Additional HP, 8.41 percent HP increase. Black Lion’s Body Armor (Legendary): 1,294 Additional Defense, 166 Additional MP, 1,228 Critical Hit Rate, 14.19 percent Attack increase, 237 Additional Attack.

1,294 Additional Defense, 166 Additional MP, 1,228 Critical Hit Rate, 14.19 percent Attack increase, 237 Additional Attack. Black Lion’s Gloves (Epic): 1,186 Additional Attack, 0.87 percent Healing Given Increase, 2,207 Defense Penetration, 4.34 percent HP increase, 1350 Critical Hit Rate.

1,186 Additional Attack, 0.87 percent Healing Given Increase, 2,207 Defense Penetration, 4.34 percent HP increase, 1350 Critical Hit Rate. Black Lion’s Boots (Epic): 14.38 percent HP increase, 130 MP Consumption Reduction, 213 Additional Attack, 684 Additional Defense, 436 Additional HP.

14.38 percent HP increase, 130 MP Consumption Reduction, 213 Additional Attack, 684 Additional Defense, 436 Additional HP. Beast Necklace (Legendary): 2,589 Additional HP, 1,480 Critical Hit Damage, 3.86 percent Defense increase, 436 Additional Attack, 3.16 percent Healing Given Increase.

2,589 Additional HP, 1,480 Critical Hit Damage, 3.86 percent Defense increase, 436 Additional Attack, 3.16 percent Healing Given Increase. Beast Bracelet (Legendary) : 8.36 percent Dark Damage increase, 9.82 percent HP increase, 4.2 percent Defense increase, 221 Additional Attack, 2,977 Defense Penetration.

: 8.36 percent Dark Damage increase, 9.82 percent HP increase, 4.2 percent Defense increase, 221 Additional Attack, 2,977 Defense Penetration. Beast Ring (Legendary): 1,294 Additional Attack, 258 Damage Reduction, 1,464 Defense Penetration, 10.36 percent Attack increase, 279 MP Consumption Reduction.

1,294 Additional Attack, 258 Damage Reduction, 1,464 Defense Penetration, 10.36 percent Attack increase, 279 MP Consumption Reduction. Beast Earrings (Legendary): 555 Additional MP, 483 Additional Defense, 2,050 Critical Hit Damage, 2.1 percent Healing Given Increase, 716 Defense Penetration.

For the best Artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise, the idea is simple: Increase Sung Jinwoo’s Critical Hit rate as much as possible. Additionally, using sets of two and four Artifacts provides hefty buffs. For example, Black Lion’s two-set effect increases your attack by five percent, and the four-set effect lets you ignore 15 percent of your target’s defense. These might appear insignificant, but during a battle, your crit hits and other buffs work well in tandem, skyrocketing your DPS.

Artifacts considerably boost your Total Power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Artifacts might not offer the same buffs as ours as their buffs are random; however, always equip higher-level Artifacts, regardless of their types (Legendary, Epic, Rare, or Common).

Skills

Basic Skill 1: Multistrike

Multistrike Basic Skill 2: Death’s Dance

Death’s Dance Ultimate Skill: Truth: Mutilate

Multistrike and Death’s Dance are two of the best Skills in Solo Leveling Arise in our book. We recommend leveling up any skill you equip to 10, as it nearly doubles Jinwoo’s attack damage. However, doing so requires hefty gold. Unlike many other Skills, Multistrike and Death’s Dance are available for all types of elements.

If you haven’t unlocked these Skills yet, head to the Fusion section in the game. However, if luck isn’t on your side, equip yourself with skills that increase your critical hit damage, offer a ton of debuffs, and stun your opponents.

Aside from running the best Sung Jinwoo build, you must form a team comprising the best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise to beat your enemies quickly.

