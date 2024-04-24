How to farm Gold in Solo Leveling Arise

Gold is the lifeblood of progression in Solo Leveling Arise. You’ll need it to upgrade your Hunters and enhance gear. When you run out of this resource, you may be locked out of advanced content, requiring you to farm Gold.

The quickest way to get Gold in Solo Leveling Arise is by buying them off from the game’s store for real money. However, this method may not be ideal for players who’d like to remain free-to-play (F2P) or budget their spending in the game.

If you’re determined to play Solo Leveling Arise as an F2P player, here’s a list of gold farming methods that can help you close the gap:

How to get Gold in Solo Leveling Arise

The most reliable way to get Gold in Solo Leveling Arise is by playing through the story mode. However, there are also alternative methods you can use to boost your gold income in Solo Leveling Arise:

Take advantage of the challenges. Chapters in Solo Leveling Arise also feature a set of challenges that grant Gold upon completion. Completing these challenges can be a good way to boost your Gold income. Use Activity Funds to earn Gold passively. This system generates Gold and other resources over time. Upgrading your Activity Funds tier through Sung Jinwoo’s level and your Hunters’ levels increases the amount of Gold you get per minute. Clear out gates and engage in mining. Look out for “Gold Gates,” which yield a significant amount of Gold upon completion. After clearing any Gate, dispatch your mining team to collect additional resources, including Gold. The higher your mining team’s level, the more Gold you’ll get. Make sure to complete Experience gates to roll Gold gates and farm XP. Sell Artifacts. You can sell Lower-rarity or unused Artifacts for Gold. These artifacts can be farmed from Encore Missions and Instance Dungeons. Use the Exchange Shop. The Exchange Shop allows you to trade Commemorative Coins and its Platinum variants for Gold. Participate in events and Battle of Trials. When you complete Chapter Seven, Episode Four, the Battle of Trials will unlock. Complete the floors here to earn Gold.

While these methods provide a steady stream of Gold, players aiming for extended playtime might find them a little limiting. Ideally, Solo Leveling Arise could benefit from dedicated Gold farming dungeons to streamline the process. However, such additions might affect the incentive to purchase Gold directly, hurting the developers’ revenue, so they might not be a current priority. Once the game officially releases, players may encounter discounts in the store during certain events, allowing them to stack up on Gold for lower prices.

