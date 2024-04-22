Solo Leveling Arise release countdown: Exact start time and date

Solo Leveling Arise is set for its global release very soon. This action RPG already has millions of pre-registered players eagerly awaiting their chance to play, and that time is drawing near.

When is Solo Leveling Arise’s global release date?

It’s coming out soon. Image via Netmarble



Solo Leveling Arise will be released globally on May 8 on PC, Android, and iOS. Although the game has no confirmed release time yet, we assume it will be close to midnight in South Korea, where the developer, Netmarble, is based. The countdown timer below shows you the exact time and date when you’ll be able to download the game on your preferred device.

While you wait for Solo Leveling Arise’s full release, there are some things you can do to play it in early access. If you’re in Canada or Thailand, you’re in luck, because you can simply download the game and start playing it today. Otherwise, you need to trick your system into believing you’re in either of these countries, which are the only ones where early access is available and will continue to be until the game is out. If you choose to spend some money during this period, you may encounter a few issues depending on how you set up your account, but you can still play the game normally.

These methods either include using a VPN to change your network to Canada or Thailand or creating a new Google or Apple account with its region set to Thailand. You can follow our full guide on how to do these steps linked above.

Solo Leveling Arise is an action-RPG with gacha elements, which is a common feature in Netmarble games. Their most famous title at the time of writing is The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, also available on the same three platforms as SLA.

