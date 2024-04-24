How to farm XP in Solo Leveling: Arise

In Solo Leveling: Arise, every little slice of experience counts towards reaching the lofty status of Shadow Monarch at the top of the level grind.

Experience points are necessary to level up your Solo Leveling: Arise character and enhance your main stats, but after reaching a certain level it can become a whole lot harder to make any significant progress. This is where understanding the best methods to farm EXP efficiently becomes the only way to a-rise your level.

Best ways to farm XP in Solo Leveling: Arise

1) Story Mode and side chapters

Make progression in your story mode to gain valuable EXP points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most straightforward ways to get XP in Solo Leveling: Arise is by playing the story mode and side chapters. By completing the chapters that follow the original story you will naturally level up with Jinwoo. The side chapters also let you immerse yourself in the game’s lore while earning valuable EXP rewards.

As you progress through the main story and unlock Hard Mode after Chapter Seven, you’ll find tackling these challenges becomes increasingly difficult, but also rewarding in terms of EXP yield.

2) Enter the gates

Gates will appear on your map daily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another avenue to farm EXP in Solo Leveling: Arise is through the daily gates. These gate challenges offer significant EXP rewards, especially when completed in their entirety. By diligently running the daily gates, you can accumulate substantial EXP over time, bolstering your character’s progression.

3) Power of Destruction Mode

Solo Leveling: Arise will let you know how many EXP points will you get from a challenge or gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you already reached the later stages of the game you’ll have unlocked the Power of Destruction mode. Power of Destruction is the best way for you to farm EXP points.

The Power of Destruction mode offers formidable challenges and lucrative rewards by letting you engage in battles against bosses inspired by the Solo Leveling universe. While the grind may intensify in PoD mode, the EXP rewards make it a worthwhile battle—especially if you’re looking to maximize your characters’ potential or weapon.

4) Don’t forget to collect your Activity Fund

Wait every 24 hours before collecting your Activity Funds in Solo Leveling:Arise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Activity Funds system will give you several items you’ll need, including EXP, gold, and enhancement materials—but in what amount you’ll get them changes based on how patient you are. By waiting 24 hours to claim your rewards, you ensure you receive the maximum benefits from this feature, gaining over 5000 EXP points.

Additionally, for players willing to invest in their XP gain, purchasing the Daily Growth Support can significantly boost your Activity Funds and gain over 30 percent more, which provides a substantial advantage when leveling up.

