When will the next banner release be in Solo Leveling: Arise?

If you’re after certain hunters or other unlockables, the Solo Leveling: Arise banners can point you in the right direction. When new banners become available, they often add new characters to the game or change the pick rate of others, making the next banner release an anticipated event.

Even though I’m not a huge fan of the gacha mechanics, if a banner introduces one of my favorite characters from Solo Leveling: Arise, my stance on the matter can quickly change. Considering there are many iconic characters from the franchise, I always wonder when exactly the next banner release is in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling: Arise next banner release date

Draw like there’s no tomorrow, only if you like the banner though. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netmarble

The next banner in Solo Leveling: Arise will be released on May 29. When the next banner goes live, you can expect to get a chance to obtain a new limited-time unit.

Even if you’re done with the current banner, you should still continue accumulating Platinum Commemorative Coins and Essence Stones so you can spend them on new content when the next banner becomes available.

You can also find a countdown to the next Solo Leveling: Arise banner release, but the exact timing of the release could still change depending on regions.

When will the current banner end in Solo Leveling: Arise?

The currently available banners in Solo Leveling: Arise will end on May 29 and rotate out of the game. When the previous banners become unavailable, they get replaced by new ones, so there’s always some banner action going on.

What are banners in Solo Leveling: Arise?

They aren’t necessarily large content patches, but they bring a breath of fresh air to the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Banners are how Solo Leveling: Arise handles new character releases. While Netmarble, Solo Leveling: Arise’s developer, can always surprise gamers with other new content during banner releases, banners have been the main driving force behind hunter releases so far.

When a new Solo Leveling: Arise banner becomes available, players will get to expand their existing rosters with new hunters. Banner releases also ensure there’s always something to look forward to in the game and pace the character releases.

Regardless of who you unlock during a banner release, combining your hunters with the best shadow soldiers in Solo Leveling: Arise will drastically increase your odds of success against various bosses.

