What is Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling: Arise?

When you challenge a new opponent in Solo Leveling: Arise, you’ll also get to complete battle missions, some of which may require you to perform an Extreme Evasion.

I’m not the best dodger in Solo Leveling: Arise, so I tank more hits than I should. For this reason, Extreme Evasions weren’t precisely my cup of tea, but missions that required them helped me improve my dodges.

What does Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling: Arise mean?

Image via NetMarble

Extreme Evasion is a type of dodge in Solo Leveling: Arise you can only achieve by performing a perfect dodge at the last moment before an attack lands. It’s a last-second, precision dodge, and mastering the timing can be tricky, especially for beginners.

How to perform an Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling: Arise — tips and tricks

The key to performing Extreme Evasions in Solo Leveling: Arise lies in perfect timing. When you dodge right before an enemy attack hits, you trigger an Extreme Evasion. These key timings change depending on whatever enemy you’re facing and their attack animations. To master the art of Extreme Evasion, you can:

Practice Extreme Evasions on weaker enemies with slower attacks.

on weaker enemies with slower attacks. Learn attack timings and animations from enemies.

and animations from enemies. Experiment with your dodge timings, but be mindful of your cooldowns.

If you’re looking for the easiest enemies to Extreme Evasions in Solo Leveling: Arise, I’d recommend the small exploding spiders in chapter seven or the Blue Spirit Golem, who has some pretty slower attacks.

How to dodge attacks in Solo Leveling: Arise

Image via NetMarble

Dodging is one of the core moves in Solo Leveling: Arise. On PC, you can use the space button to dodge, and it’ll be A on an Xbox controller and X on a PlayStation controller. For mobile players, dodging will be a one-tap away as its dedicated button will be located on the right of their screens.

While Extreme Evasion could initially feel complicated, it’s one of the advanced mechanics that make Solo Leveling: Arise worth playing.

