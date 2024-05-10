Hunter Cha Hae-In is an S-ranked hunter in the Solo Leveling manhwa and anime series. In Solo Leveling: Arise, the video game, she’s classed as an SSR-ranked Light Hunter who’s available to pull until May 28.

As she’s only one of the 11 SSR-ranked Hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise, it can be challenging to decide whether to pull for her or if you should save your Draw Cards and Essence Stones for another SSR-ranked Hunter.

Should you pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling: Arise?

You get a free SSR Hunter after 80 pulls. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netmarble

Yes, you should pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling: Arise. Cha Hae-In is considered one of the best Hunters due to her crit-heavy, DPS kit, and Light-based skills.

Her best skill is Light Strike, which causes the Unrecoverable effect. When an enemy gets this debuff, they won’t be able to heal for 30 seconds. This can be crucial in fights against bosses that can heal. And the fact that these Solo Leveling enemies also take additional crit damage because of this skill is just icing on the cake.

Light Strike is an incredible skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netmarble

While you have until May 28 to pull for Cha Hae-In, the odds aren’t in your favor. According to the rate-up pull statistics, you have a 0.6 percent chance of obtaining Cha Hae-In.

You have a very low chance of pulling her. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netmarble

However, after 80 pulls on the Radiant Battlefield Dancer banner, you get a pity SSR Hunter, and in Solo Leveling: Arise, this pity feature is called Draw Support.

So, if you don’t pull Cha Hae-In in the first 80 pulls, you can obtain her or another SSR featured on this banner after these 80 pulls. You have a 50 percent chance of getting Cha Hae-In in the Draw Support for her banner. If you get Cha, the banner’s Draw Support will reset. If you don’t get Cha Hae-In, the Draw Support will reset, but you are 100 percent guaranteed to get her from her banner the next time you hit the Draw Support.

Thank you Draw Support. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netmarble

Although it takes a lot to pull Cha Hae-In, she is 100 percent worth the packing effort and is a Hunter you should try and get before her banner ends.

