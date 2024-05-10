Can you play Solo Leveling: Arise on consoles? – PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Solo Leveling: Arise’s console availability became a hot topic amongst players after the game’s May 2024 release. With the title first arriving on iOS/Android and PC, questions surrounding more Solo Leveling: Arise releases started circulating.

After trying Solo Leveling: Arise both on PC and my mobile phone, I couldn’t help but think how decent it would be to play it on my PlayStation 5, or even other consoles like Xbox and Nintendo Switch. In my case, a console release would allow me to play Solo Leveling: Arise on the biggest screen in my household, but additional availability and accessibility would outclass my niche use case any day of the week.

Is Solo Leveling: Arise on console? PS5, Xbox, and Switch

Soon is the keyword here. Image via Netmarble

No, Solo Leveling: Arise is not available on consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch. The game’s initial launch was on PC and mobile, leaving console players out of the equation.

While this may be bad news for console-only players, the fact is Solo Leveling: Arise is still available on one of the most accessible platforms for gaming—mobile. This means nearly anyone can play it whenever they want right now.

Will Solo Leveling: Arise ever release on consoles?

But “how soon?” is the real question. Image via Netmarble

Yes, Solo Leveling: Arise has plans to release on consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch in 2025 at the earliest. The game’s lead of development, Seong-Keon Jin, revealed this information in an interview with Dengeki Online.

In the Japanese interview, Jin expresses how Netmarble would have loved to release the Solo Leveling game on all platforms with crossplay compatibility. However, the developer settled on releasing the PC and mobile versions first to continue improving the game with community feedback before bringing it to consoles.

Before Solo Leveling: Arise’s full release, Netmarble will look toward clearing its plate by fixing errors like the loading issue or the black screen error with optimization patches. These can also be supported with content updates, meaning console players may have more to enjoy when the game finally releases on their favorite platform.

