Can you play Sea of Thieves offline?

Sea of Thieves is well known for its online multiplayer high-seas action and adventure, but is this online sailing the only way that you can experience the game?

If you’re wondering whether you can start exploring the world of Sea of Thieves without an internet connection, then keep reading, as we are going to be looking into this topic in more detail.

Is it possible to play Sea of Thieves offline?

There is currently no way to play Sea of Thieves offline. Image via Rare

Unfortunately, there is no way to play Sea of Thieves offline, as it is an entirely online game experience. Many games utilize this format in this day and age, but it can still be a little disappointing that there is no way to play it without some kind of Internet connection. As someone who didn’t have easy access to the Internet for a long time (until I was in my early 20s), I can understand the frustrations that this can cause for some gamers.

That said, Sea of Thieves is designed as a game meant to be enjoyed with others in a constantly updating and evolving online world. Some games seem to need an online connection just for the sheer hell of it, but Sea of Thieves does not fall under this category, as the gameplay and general high-octane pirate life themes fit in perfectly with the entirely online format.

Can you play Sea of Thieves solo?

While you cannot play Sea of Thieves offline, there is a way to play it on your own via the Safer Seas mode, which was introduced in September 2023 during the season 10 update.

The Safer Seas mode allows players to either go it alone during their pirate adventures or join with friends in a private session. These options alleviate the stress and hectic nature that can sometimes come from large, multiplayer games. While it isn’t an offline experience, it is as close to a quiet and intimate Sea of Thieves session as it is possible to get.

If you are planning on giving Safer Seas mode a try, all you need to do is choose the Safer Seas option rather than the High Seas option when you start queuing to get into a Sea of Thieves game. You will then have the choice to either enter the game solo or invite some friends to a private party to play together as a crew.