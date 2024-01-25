Can you play Sea of Thieves solo?

Rare’s Sea of Thieves is mostly about offering a thrilling competitive multiplayer experience. But for the times you aren’t feeling it and seek a peaceful exploration of the seas alone, you might wonder if the game has a solo mode.

Is there a solo mode in Sea of Thieves?

A fleet of pirate ships might sound fun, but flying solo isn’t any less. Image via Rare

Yes, Sea of Thieves does have a solo mode for you to indulge in for times you don’t want to team up. That said, the game didn’t always have a dedicated solo mode.

In 2023, Sea of Thieves’ season 10 update added an alternative mode called Safer Seas, letting players enjoy the pirate experience solo or with friends in a private session. The mode was added to give players an option over the usual sweaty multiplayer experience.

Before season 10, players could still enjoy the game solo by enabling closed crew and queuing alone. It was technically still a multiplayer mode, so they had to face win-hungry crews in the match, making it a sweaty experience anyway. The addition of Safer Seas definitely made it easier for solo pirates to enjoy Sea of Thieves.

How to play Sea of Thieves solo

In Sea of Thieves, flying solo is as easy as teaming up in a crew. Simply choose Safer Seas instead of High Seas when you queue for a game of Sea of Thieves. You can choose to go solo or invite your friends to play in a crew.

If you choose to go solo in the High Seas mode by enabling closed crew in Sea of Thieves, however, be ready for a grind. If you’re playing High Seas solo, make sure to avoid fights as much as possible to enjoy the game in your own rhythm. Also, plan your strategies carefully, centering on the fact that you’re alone.