What is the hitbox size of the Battle Bus in Rocket League?

Hint: there's only one car with the same type of hitbox.

Rocket League has many cars of different shapes and styles. Even though they look different, however, Psyonix confirmed that the cars have same stats, which means they have the same speed, acceleration, and power.

The only difference between each car is the hitbox, the invisible box around the car that determines how it will collide with the ball and the other cars. There are six types of hitboxes: Breakout, Dominus, Hybrid, Merc, Octane, and Plank Hitbox.

Psyonix recently partnered with Epic Games to launch an event as part of the Rocket League free-to-play campaign. The Fortnite-themed Llama-Rama event started on Sept. 26 and will run until Oct. 12.

Players can complete challenges and receive rewards on both games. One of the rewards in Rocket League is the Battle Bus vehicle. It has the same appearance as the Fortnite Battle Bus and has the Merc hitbox type. It’s the only car besides the Merc itself to have this hitbox.

It’s the last reward of the five challenges available in the Llama-Rama event. Players will also receive a Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and a Battle Bus Engine Audio.

Psyonix keeps track of all car hitboxes on its support website. The Dominus and the Octane hitboxes are the most common among the vehicles. The hitbox type can change in future updates, but the support website is constantly updated. The Merc, for example, used to have an Octane hitbox before getting its own type of hitbox.