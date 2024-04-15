The latest change to Rocket League has its fans and players asking Psyonix and Epic “why?” And it’s not because the change is outright bad, but because it’s unclear to the game’s supporters why it’s actually being implemented.

Rocket League announced today that several of the in-game item rarities will undergo a name change that goes into effect on April 16. Common items will now be called Base, Uncommon is changing to Sport, Rare will go by Special, Very Rare will be known as Deluxe, and Limited will be called Luxury. Import and Exotic will stay the same.

Starting tomorrow, the names of these item rarities will change:



Common ➡️Base

Uncommon ➡️ Sport

Rare ➡️ Special

Very Rare ➡️Deluxe

Limited ➡️ Luxury — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 15, 2024 Just based on the reactions to this change, it doesn’t appear to be going over well with the game’s players. In the replies to the post, a number of players asked what the point of these changes is. Some claim the changes will cause unnecessary confusion, while others wish the developers had stuck to the old adage “don’t fix what isn’t broken.” One user posted a poll in the replies asking if rarity names needed to be changed, with 95 percent saying “no” of the over 600 users who voted so far.

Many games with an item rarity system use similar terms like Common, Uncommon, and Rare. By changing the names, some believe this would be confusing to players who have been using the original naming system for years, but it also could be harder to learn if you’re a newer player. Neither the announcement post nor the news post from Psyonix explains the reasoning behind the name changes.

This isn’t the first time a drastic change to items in Rocket League has upset the community. Almost the entire player base was fuming when Epic forced the removal of the ability to trade items in-game late last year. Not all decisions made for Rocket League have been met with community negativity, though. Just yesterday, a small boost circle was added to player nameplates, but the rarity name changes were snuck in at the bottom of that announcement.

