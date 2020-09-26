All Rocket League Llama-Rama challenges and rewards

As part of the free-to-play rollout for Rocket League, Epic Games and Psyonix have launched a collaboration event with Fortnite that will reward players with special items in both games for completing various challenges.

The Llama-Rama event begins on Sept. 26 following Rocket League featured musical artist DJ Slushii’s Party Royale concert in Fortnite, which will start at 4pm CT on the same day.

Players will be able to earn rewards like the new Battle Bus vehicle in Rocket League and a Holodata Drop Contrail in Fortnite. Llama-Rama will be available on all platforms where Rocket League is available, including Steam even though the game is no longer downloadable for new players on the marketplace.

If you want to complete all of the Llama-Rama challenges, here is a full list of what you need to do and the rewards you can get at the end.

Challenge One: LLAMAS, START YOUR ENGINES!

Play an Online Match in Any Playlist Rocket League Reward: Llama Flyer Antenna Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray



Challenge Two: FLAGGED FOR VICTORY

Win one Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Topper Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail



Challenge Three: TOP OF THE WORLD

Get five goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track



Challenge Four: AN EPIC ENDEAVOR

Win five Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane) Rocket League Reward: Llama Wheels Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon



Challenge Five: LLAMA LEGEND

Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus vehicle, Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio Fortnite Reward: Octane Rocket League Backbling and style variant



Once you complete a Llama-Rama challenge, all you need to do is head over to the Rocket League Event Challenge Page to redeem Rocket League rewards. And if you sign into Fortnite, you will automatically receive any rewards you earned through Rocket League without needing to claim them.

Any completed but uncollected rewards will be auto-claimed when the event ends on Oct. 12.