Rocket League has been around since 2015, but it quickly became an esport less than a year after its release.

Since then, we’ve seen multiple players get into the game, and multiple esports teams rise. The players on every Rocket League team dedicate themselves to the sport, often working eight to 16 hours a day. These players consistently show they belong among the best whenever they’re given the opportunity to play for the world titles.

Even though every pro team is made up of the best players in Rocket League, some still stand out. The best players the game has ever had to offer constantly compete against each other because the esport is relatively new, and viewers can often see who is the best of all time just on who plays today.

Here are the best Rocket League players of all time based on their achievements and how many Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) they have won.

Yanxnz

Yan “Yanxnz” Xisto Nolasco is hands down one of the top players in FURIA Esports and is probably the best player in South America. He is a Brazilian who dominates the South American competitions. Although he started professionally in 2019, he has already earned more than $200,000 in his career. The fact that he started later can inspire future esports players because Yanxnz shows you can grow to the best regardless of when you start.

Chicago

Reed “Chicago” Wilen has been a staple for G2 Esports for some time now. He consistently wins games and has won over $300,000 on his own. Outside of being one of the best players in Rocket League, he spends a lot of time helping newer players improve. His YouTube channel has videos where he helps newer players learn how to become better in the game, which is not very common for esports stars. If he keeps up his helpful nature, we may soon see him become a coach or even start his own esports team with up-and-coming players.

rise.

Finlay “rise.” Ferguson is one of the players that is pushing Moist Esports to the forefront of esports organizations. He’s been a Moist Esports member since May, and his Rocket League team has won almost $150,000 in tournaments since joining the org. It’s hard not to be impressed by someone who is that good. His personal winnings are a bit over $100,000 over his career, but since joining Moist Cr1iTiKal’s team, he’s proven himself as one of the best players in Rocket League.

FairyPeak!

Victor “Fairy Peak!” Locquet is one of the few players to actually reach Supersonic Legend, which was removed when the rankings changed in patch v1.81 in September 2020, meaning he’s one of the only players to have this title. Although he started playing in 2016, Fairy Peak! started to be taken seriously when he won the 2017 RLCS Season 3 European division. He ended up placing second globally, but it was clear even then that Fairy Peak! would be one of the greats. Today, he is a world championship winner and looks like he will continue to be a top contender for many more championships.

Vatira

Axel “Vatira” Touret started his career as a substitute but moved on to many esports teams before earning a coveted spot on Moist Esports. While at Moist Esports, he made it to S-Tier championships, showing the world that he’s a real force to be reckoned with. He was one of the players who helped win the Spring Split Major and the EU Regional Event three. As a member of a team as new as Moist Esports, Vatira is under a lot of pressure to prove his new team is viable, but he has done so much work this year that he stands out.

M0nkey M00n

Evan “M0nkey M00n” Rogez is no stranger to the RLCS. In 2021, he was ranked the best player of 2021 by Octange.gg, because of how well he did in different RLCS championships. In 2021, M0nkey M00n helped his team place first in five different RLCS championships and second in one RLCS championship. It’s hard not to be impressed by how many times he has won first place. It’s clear to anyone who has seen his records, from his gameplay to his winnings ($250,000), M0nkey M00n is not someone to take lightly and is easily one of the best Rocket League players.

ViolentPanda

Not only does Jos “ViolentPanda” van Meurs have a really cool nickname, but he’s been a heavy contender since he started playing in 2015. Even with that early start and starting esports when Rocket League got one, he didn’t really take off until 2017, when he won the NVidia Best Buddies Tournament. Since then, ViolentPanda has won the RLCS twice, showing that he’s nipping at the heels of some of the best. He is also worth his paycheck, having won over 300,000 from over 100 tournaments. He’s been in multiple teams and has recently moved onto Mads og Aldin.

Jknaps

Jacob “JKnaps” Knapman is one of the players that has been in Rocket League Esports since it started. Originally with Nova, he bounced around before settling with G2 Esports in 2017. Since 2017, JKnaps has been competing in RCLS every year but has yet to clutch a world championship. Despite that, he deserves to be on this list as he has won multiple MVP awards since he started, adding up to nine in total. G2 Esports won’t want to lose him anytime soon because he’s a great player and a team staple.

GarretG

Garrett “GarrettG” Gordon is one of the best scorers in Rocket League. You would know that he is an unstoppable force just from the notable achievements of his career. Garret is the first player to make 100 RLCS appearances and is even the only player to make it to all RLCS LANs. He rarely clinched the RLCS the way Pierre “Turbopolsa” Silfver often did, and he only won a single time in his eight years trying. GarretG is the first player to reach 1,500 goals scored for a single team and the first player to play 1,500 career games. GarrettG may not be the best, but he has a lot of heart and works hard to challenge the best in the league.

Atomic

Massimo “Atomic” Franceschi is the golden boy of G2 Esports. He’s won five regional events, a Winter Split Major, and even the RLCS Season X NA Championship. One of the top ways you can see that someone is one of the best in their field is how often they make others shine. Wayne Gretzky, widely considered the best hockey player to ever live, has double the number of assists as scores, and Atomic looks a lot like Gretzky. Atomic has an assist stat of .70, which is higher than many players on this list because he is a great player and a fantastic teammate.

jstn.

Turbopolsa may be in for a fight with Justin “jstn.” Morales, who is improving over time. Many of the players on this list have been playing professionally longer than jstn. since he started in 2018, and many of the best players have been active since the esport started in 2016. Even with his status as the new kid among the greats, jstn. won the RLCS Season seven world champion and was awarded the MVP title that same year. There’s no sign of him slowing down, and he could be heading for the top spot if he can’t be stopped.

Kaydop

The only two players to receive the title of three-time world championship winner are Turbopolsa and Alexandre “Kaydop” Courant. You are definitely one of the top players when you can put yourself in the same category as Turbopolsa, who is arguably considered the best Rocket League player of all time. Three times Kaydrop has had to go against the best the game has ever had to offer and came out on top, it’s hard to debate that he doesn’t deserve the title of one of the best players, if not the second-best Rocket League player ever to live.

Turbopolsa

It’s really no contest when it comes to Turbopolsa. It’s okay to use the age-old argument of how many championship wins someone has because it’s valid in Rocket League. When you have only one or two teammates and often play one-on-one, your individual skill matters greatly, and Turbopolsa has already won four championships. He’s the only one to win four championships and even has the four-time World Champion title made specifically for him to prove it. There can be no argument when he consistently wins championships in a game that isn’t that old, so he has had to play against the best ever to win each time. He consistently wins and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.