RLCS X Winter Split is shifting formats, schedules

Time to ride out the holiday season with some new Rocket League events.

The Rocket League Championship Series is gearing up for Winter with a brand new format and schedule, featuring 24 teams, multiple open qualifiers, and more than $100,000 on the line.

The RLCS X Winter Split is cutting the total number of competitors down from 32 to 24 teams with a double-elimination format, replacing the Swiss format for the Fall Split.

The 10 teams from the last season who auto-qualified for Regionals will still auto-qualifiy for Regionals again this split. In addition, the two teams with the highest point totals that have not already qualified will also be auto-qualified. The remaining 12 spots for the main event will be decided through open qualifiers.

In the grand finals, teams coming from the lower bracket will need to bracket reset their upper bracket opponents and win a second set to claim victory. And, just like in the previous split, each Regional event in North America and Europe will feature $100,000 in prizing per event.

Psyonix is also updating the schedule for all of the qualifiers to accommodate the Winter holidays, so here are all of those dates.

Europe

Regional One: Nov. 7 and 8, 14 and 15

Regional Two: Dec. 3 to 6

Regional Three: Jan. 9 and 10, 16 and 17

North America

Regional One: Nov. 21 and 22, 28 and 29

Regional Two: Dec. 10 to 13

Regional Three: Jan. 23 and 24, 30 and 31

RLCS: The Grid is also getting a makeover, as the weekly league moves to 16 qualified teams per region, a day one round-robin group stage for seeding, and a single-elimination bracket to decide the event on day two.

And here are all the dates for The Grid this Winter season.

Europe

The Grid One: Nov. 26 and 27

The Grid Two: Dec. 8 and 9

The Grid Three: Jan 2 and 3

The Grid Four: Jan. 21 and 22

North America

The Grid One: Nov. 12 and 13

The Grid Two: Dec. 1 and 2

The Grid Three: Jan 7 and 8

The Grid Four: Jan. 14 and 15

More details about new seasonal content, other events, and the open qualifiers will be shared in the coming weeks as RLCS prepares to kick off the Winter Split on Nov. 7.