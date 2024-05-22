The Roblox logo superimposed over a wide range of games.
Screenshot via Roblox
Category:
Roblox

Why can’t you unfriend someone on Roblox? Explained

Friendship is over, but deleting them from Roblox looks to be harder than it should be.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:27 am

Have you ever looked at your Roblox friends list and realized it’s overflowing with inactive players? Maybe you’ve grown apart from folks and want to clean up your list, but the “Unable to unfriend user” error in Roblox can prevent you from deleting any.

Recommended Videos

I was also in the same boat the other day and it took a while for me to find a friend on my list. I decided to do spring cleaning and tried to unfriend someone on my Roblox list, but I kept getting the same frustrating error. No matter how many times I clicked that “unfriend” button, they seemed to stay stubbornly attached.

How come you can’t unfriend someone in Roblox?

Unable to unfriend user error in Roblox.
Dealing with a stubborn friend can be hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can’t unfriend someone in Roblox and receive the “Unable to unfriend user” error, it’ll mainly be because of server-related problems.

In simpler terms, it means there’s a glitch with Roblox‘s servers preventing your request from being processed properly. The good news is that these issues are often temporary and typically resolve themselves within a few hours. In the meantime, you can check when Roblox will be up by verifying its server status.

How to fix the “Unable to unfriend user” error in Roblox

The best fix for it is waiting. The Roblox error typically resolves within a few hours, so when you come back, you should be able to unfriend the user without issue.

How to unfriend someone in Roblox?

Roblox characters standing in a row.
Let’s free up some space on that friends list. Screengrab via Roblox

To unfriend other players on Roblox, you need to:

  • Log into your account on Roblox.com.
  • Click on Friends on the left corner of your screen.
  • Choose the friend you’d like to delete and click on their name.
  • Press Unfriend to delete them.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Card RNG players in a card battle
Category: Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 22, 2024
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (May 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 20, 2024
Read Article Anime Last Stand: How to get Shanks
The Raids building in Roblox's Anime Last Stand.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Anime Last Stand: How to get Shanks
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Card RNG players in a card battle
Category: Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 22, 2024
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (May 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 20, 2024
Read Article Anime Last Stand: How to get Shanks
The Raids building in Roblox's Anime Last Stand.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Anime Last Stand: How to get Shanks
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 19, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.