What does Blame John mean in Roblox?

“Blame John” is a famous phrase in the Roblox community new players might be confused about since it became known back in 2010, a little after the game launched for PC, and the person it references stopped working in the ROBLOX Company in 2014. Here’s a bit of Roblox history.

What is Blame John in Roblox?

John is self-described as ROBLOX’s first employee. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When completing the Character Doors quest in Roblox The Classic event, you’ll have to know who some of the iconic characters of Roblox history are. One of those characters is John Shedletsky, who is wearing a “Blame John” T-shirt.

“Blame John” became a known phrase in the Roblox community because of the influence of John Shedletsky—former creative director of Roblox—in the game. He was responsible for a lot of things in the game’s early days, including the character animations, scripts, front-to-back-end development, marketing, and social media.

He became famous in the community for the features he developed and added to Roblox over the years that practically made what the game is today, and because of that, if anything was buggy, didn’t work, or if players didn’t enjoy what was added, they blamed John.

That’s how the phrase became known. If anything happens in Roblox you “Blame John.” Later, cosmetics with the “Blame John” phrase were released in the game, including the T-shirt you see in the Shedletsky character in the Roblox The Classic event. So, there you have it. A little history lesson and a new person to blame all your problems on.

