Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Planks Promo Image
Image via Loaded Weapons Community
Category:
Roblox

Planks codes (December 2024)

If you want to grab various freebies in a few seconds, make sure to use all the available Planks codes before they expire.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Dec 30, 2024 06:28 am

Updated Dec. 30, 2024: Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

Prepare for an intense FPS, in which you must act fast, improve your reflexes, and learn how to aim fast because everyone is highly skilled and eager to eliminate you. Since you need a lot of cash for special weapons, use all the available Planks codes to earn it faster than others.

All Planks codes list

Planks codes (Working)

  • CONSOLE—Redeem for an Exp Boost (New)
  • DELAY—Redeem for a Money Boost (New)
  • RELEASE—Redeem for 1.2k Cash
  • Money—Redeem for 1k Cash

Planks codes (Expired)

  • 5KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES

How to redeem codes in Planks

Redeeming Planks codes doesn’t have to be that hard. Follow our detailed steps listed below to grab rewards in no time:

How to redeem Planks codes
Find the Exchange area in the main lobby to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open Planks on Roblox.
  2. Look for the EXCHANGE area in the main lobby.
  3. Press E on your keyboard to open the EXCHANGE menu.
  4. Select the CODES tab in the pop-up window.
  5. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the textbox.
  6. Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies.

For more Roblox simulator titles, feel free to check out our list of Roblox Warzone codes to get freebies. And if you want free rewards for other games, visit the rest of our devoted Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.