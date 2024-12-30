Planks codes (December 2024)

Updated Dec. 30, 2024: Added new codes.

Prepare for an intense FPS, in which you must act fast, improve your reflexes, and learn how to aim fast because everyone is highly skilled and eager to eliminate you. Since you need a lot of cash for special weapons, use all the available Planks codes to earn it faster than others.

All Planks codes list

Planks codes (Working)

CONSOLE —Redeem for an Exp Boost (New)

—Redeem for an Exp Boost DELAY —Redeem for a Money Boost (New)

—Redeem for a Money Boost RELEASE —Redeem for 1.2k Cash

—Redeem for 1.2k Cash Money—Redeem for 1k Cash

Planks codes (Expired)

5KLIKES

1KLIKES

How to redeem codes in Planks

Redeeming Planks codes doesn’t have to be that hard. Follow our detailed steps listed below to grab rewards in no time:

Find the Exchange area in the main lobby to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Planks on Roblox. Look for the EXCHANGE area in the main lobby. Press E on your keyboard to open the EXCHANGE menu. Select the CODES tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the textbox. Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies.

