How to get voice chat in Roblox

Voice chat in Roblox unlocks new avenues for players to forge deeper connections. Whether you’re strategizing in intense battles, unleashing your creativity in building projects, or simply enjoying lively conversations with friends, voice chat enriches these experiences by fostering genuine interaction and fun conversations.

Here’s how to enable voice chat in Roblox.

How to enable voice chat in Roblox

Use a laptop or phone to log into the Roblox website. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few tedious steps that you need to complete to get access to voice chat in Roblox. For your ease, we’ve mentioned all of them down below.

The first step is to log in to the Roblox website on your devices and head into Settings represented with the gear icon on the top right corner of the screen. Head into the Account Info and verify your age, email address, and contact information.

Once done, hover down to Privacy and disable Account Restrictions. This will allow you to access all of the Communication settings within the realm of Roblox. To switch on voice chat, click Who can text chat with me in app? and switch it to Friends.

Only a few clicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doing so will turn on voice chat, and you’ll be able to speak with your friends. You can also turn it to everyone and hear the screams of the whole lobby in Roblox.

