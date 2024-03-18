How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg

In new Roblox event The Hunt First Edition there are various challenges you must complete to earn badges, which you can use to redeem epic and valuable items. One of the challenges, Emergency Hamburg, offers one such badge.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg in Roblox’s The Hunt event.

How to get the Emergency Hamburg badge in The Hunt, explained

You must be a truck driver in Emergency Hamburg. Image via Roblox

In Roblox’s The Hunt event, you can get the badge Truck Hunter from the Emergency Hamburg game. To start playing Emergency Hamburg and earn the badge for this event, simply follow these easy steps:

Navigate to Roblox’s Emergency Hamburg page. Choose to be a truck driver in the lobby. Complete an Emergency Hamburg delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers.

In Emergency Hamburg, there are other professions, like bus driver or firefighter. This is because this is an emergency service RPG where you take on the role of an emergency professional or even a criminal in the city of Hamburg. It’s important to specifically be a truck driver to complete this challenge if you want to get the Truck Hunter badge.

There’s an age limited on this mode As this is a game where violence can occur, this game can only be played by those over nine years old. If you are under nine, you won’t be able to play this game and earn the Truck Hunter badge in Emergency Hamburg.

If you are under nine, you can play many other games to earn other The Hunt badges, which you can redeem for rewards. And the more badges you earn, the more rewards you can get.

Getting the Emergency Hamburg badge may seem complicated, but as long as you’re happy cruising in a truck, the Truck Hunter badge should quickly be yours.

