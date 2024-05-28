How to complete Rocket the Rocketship quest in Roblox The Classic

It’s time to soar high into the sky with the Rocket the Rocketship quest in Roblox The Classic, and there are a few hoops to jump through.

The special Roblox The Classic event has given us a glimpse into the title’s past by delivering exciting content in the present. Players have been furiously and frantically exploring the game before the event ends, figuring out how to complete the Bloxxer Secret quest, the mystery of the Character Doors quest, and how to complete the Cloud Secret quest.

Rocket the Rocketship is also proving to be as puzzling, but we have the answers you need to solve it.

How to do Rocket the Rocketship quest in Roblox The Classic

Picture One. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture Three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Rocket the Rocketship quest in Roblox the Classic, obtain a Rocket Launcher from the Event Hub, track down the Rocketship, and fire a rocket at the large vehicle to automatically complete the quest.

As usual, it’s another bonkers quest in Roblox The Classic, and one we have more precise instructions for so you can tick it off the mission quicker:

Fire up Roblox The Classic and hop into a game. Buy the Rocket Launcher from the Event Hub. This requires six Tix. There are many Tix locations in Roblox The Classic. Once you have them, click on the “Event Tracker” and click to purchase the Rocket Launcher from “Event Hub items.” Now, use Picture Two (as shown above) as your starting point. Run toward the visible rocket, and you reach a yellow square at the end of the platform (shown in Picture Three). Walk onto the yellow block and your character boosts high into the air. You need to carefully bounce on another couple of yellow platforms higher up to propel yourself up to the surface the Rocketship is on. When you do this, simply fire the Rocket Launcher at the Rocketship to instantly finish the quest.

Doing so rewards you with a whole Roblox Token for you to spend however you see fit. It’s one of many Roblox The Classic rewards you can spend on a wide variety of cool goodies.

For more on Roblox The Classic though, check out every hidden book location and how to get the Glitch Sword.

