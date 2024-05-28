All Tix locations in Roblox The Classic

Are you ready to dive back into the world of Roblox? Following the footsteps of the popular The Hunt event, the Classic invites us to rediscover our favorite Roblox experiences.

This time, it’s all about collecting Tix, the special currency hidden across various participating games. Here’s a comprehensive guide to all the Tix locations in Roblox The Classic.

How to find all Tix in Roblox The Classic

Adopt Me Tix locations

Mainly look into the shops for the Tix. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location Details One Classic Area Beside NooBurt Two Toy Shop Near the top inside the moon Three Neon Cave Near the top on a tree branch Four Honey Shop Behind Beetrice in the red building on the left Five Farm Shop Atop a building Six School In the second room on the right, among bookshelves Seven Safety Hub Beneath the stairs Eight Ice Cream Shop Inside the pink ring in the skating area Nine Hospital In a corner behind chairs on the upper floor 10 Nursery Behind Anna in the Babies area

A Dusty Trip Tix locations

Go the extra miles. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One On the table next to the gun in the spawn house Two In the corner of a blue building after driving about 2000 miles Three Near a red house on a mountain, same distance as Tix No. 2. Four On the right-hand side of a bridge by a fence, after 4000 miles Five In the middle of the same bridge, on the right side Six On the lower floor of the second pirate ship, by a barrel at 6000 miles Seven On the dresser in the master bedroom of the haunted house at 8000 miles Eight Outside, behind the haunted house, on the left Nine In the basement of the Roblox HQ skyscraper at 10,000 miles 10 In a basement of another building near Roblox HQ

Arsenal Tix locations

It’s not going to be easy. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Inside the green building by the subway entrance. Two In the front part of the train at Bloxxer Square after riding from Bizville subway. Three On the third-floor balcony of a building adjacent to a blue building. Four Behind the signboard on a platform left of a crane by the Projectaplex building. Five Inside a small opening in the wall at the NBC Hangout. Six In a hidden room accessed by entering a slightly green vertical cylinder. Seven In a secret room near stacks of red blocks after escaping a zombie trap. Eight On the side of a wall after climbing white bubbles and crossing a platform with bullet holes. Nine On a shelf inside a warehouse shortly after entering. 10 Beyond a blue barrier activated by pressing a red and then a blue button near the end of the run.

BedWars Tix location

PS: It’s not under the bed. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Left side of Claim Hive. Two Right side of Claim Hive. Three Near HQ, marked with No. 4. Four On a big mushroom near Ladybug. Five Behind trees on left at The Classic hub. Six Next to a tree, left of the building after using Pink and Yellow teleporters. Seven Behind water after climbing orange railing, jumping on Red plate, and using Sky teleporter. Eight In corner of Retro Swarm Challenge after entering a yellow area. Nine Right side of Zombie cave in Retro Swarm Challenge after claiming a Hive. 10 Behind Pizza section on left in Retro Swarm Challenge arena.

Classic Bee Swarm Simulator Tix locations

Retro event portal. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Top of left hill near Shop area. Two Behind cannon near bear at spawn. Three Climb ladders left of Shop, drop from clover. Four Climb middle field mushrooms to top of shorter one. Five Enter Classic mode, left at new zone entrance. Six Use pink teleporter near Tix No.5, find near the glass house. Seven Inside glass house, climb red beam, drop to portal, and pass the waterfall. Eight Return to lobby to left corner. Nine Behind Pizza vendor. 10 Far-right corner of enemy spawn area.

Blade Ball Tix locations

Focus on strategy. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One On the ground near the outer ring, Ancient map, Blade Ball. Two On a ledge atop a burning torch, outer ring of the map. Three On top of a giant red mushroom, use it to jump and grab the Tix, Blade Ball. Four On top of a moon crater, Blade Ball Moon Map. Five Atop the tallest tree, Enchanted Desert map. Six On a small green tree, near buildings on the left, Times Square map. Seven Jump from a small to a larger pillar near the map’s south edge, Olympus map. Eight On the ground near the center, Underworld map. Nine Next to a broken white pillar, Arena map, Blade Ball.

Clip it Tix locations

The TikTok section. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location Description One Climb to the top of a mountain in Crossroads. Two Travel through a series of teleporters and a secret tunnel at Crossroads. Three Ascend a blue building in Glass Houses and use a teleporter to a central cage. Four Wander through a haunted house, taking stairs and turns to find the Tix in a room upstairs. Five Dive into a hole near a haunted house, then teleport to Computer Labs. Six Navigate through the Computer Lab’s storage and rooms to find the Tix hidden behind metal bars. Seven In the Computer Lab, drop under a bridge and look below it. Eight In the Facility, find the Tix on a table in a room past a ladder and several doors. Nine In the Prototype area, stack up to reach a perched on a tower of boxes. 10 Traverse ramps and platforms in the Prototype area to jump onto a strip on a wall leading to the Tix.

Dragon Adventures Tix locations

The good ol’ dragons. Image via Roblox

Tix number Map Area Note One and two Origins Tix may appear instead of Classic Eggs. Three and four Grasslands Search where you usually find Classic Eggs. Five and six Jungle Tix could replace Classic Eggs. Seven and eight Volcano Look in nests where Classic Eggs typically are. Nine and 10 Tundra Tix might spawn in usual Classic Egg spots here as well.

Dress To Impress Tix locations

Dive into the pink portal. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Between the male and female mannequins, behind VIP. Two Right side of the Jewelry area. Three By the Skin Tones section. Four Behind the reception pillar, Lana’s Saloon. Five Next to Lana’s Saloon mirror. Six Under the central table in Lana’s Saloon. Seven Entrance of the Obby, Post Show area. Eight Behind a small white flower pot, entrance of the Obby. Nine Near starting area, bottom of Post Show. 10 Inside the column, near the basketball.

Driving Empire Tix location

Drive to the red portal to get started. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Right behind where you start. Two On higher ground behind the Red Bridge. Three Central map, within the large White Castle. Four Atop the lighthouse. Five In the middle of the ramp jump section. Six Roof of the eastern blue building. Seven In a small white house on a hill. Eight Near the bridge, behind a yellow/brown house. Nine Desert area, in a dilapidated brown house. 10 Central yellow house on the map.

Gunfight Arena Tix locations

Stealth is skill. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Near rocks in the center capture ring on the King of the Hill/Happy Hood map. Two Against the right wall of a tunnel opposite the church from the center ring. Three By a rock near a building close to a spawn. Four In the left side of a tunnel exit between two houses. Five Against a small tree just outside the center of the map. Six Atop a tunnel, viewable from the spawn around the right side. Seven At the back of the first floor in a tall house. Eight In the front left corner of a single-storey house. Nine Climb ladders in a two-storey building.

Livetopia Tix locations

Explore the town. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Topia School entrance Two Topia Restaurant entrance Three Behind phone booth across from Topia Bank Four Park behind Topia Bank Five Movie Premier Hall entrance (next to Topia School) Six Topia Business Center entrance Seven Topia Station Road entrance Eight Topia Mart gate Nine Topia Mart billing area 10 Bench opposite Farmer’s Market

Tower Defense Simulator Tix locations

Head to the purple portal. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One By the Christmas tree, facing the Survival mode building Two Within the Survival mode building’s hallway Three Behind the pink Roblox statue near The Classic Portal Four Beneath the tree in the server lobby’s back alleys Five Behind the white fox statue, near the armory van Six Candy Cane Lane Mission 1 (accessible via Classic Portal) Seven Winter Mission 2 (accessible via Classic Portal) Eight Forest Camp Mission 3 (accessible via Classic Portal) Nine Island Chais Mission 4 (accessible via Classic Portal) 10 Castle Mission 5 (accessible via Classic Portal)

Toilet Tower Defense Tix locations

Head to the green portal. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location One Beneath the Leaderboard Two At the Post Office entrance Three By the entrance of the Toilet Lab Four In front of the stairs leading to the Toilet Fortress Five Under the Toilet Fortress Leaderboard Six Adjacent to the Time Machine Seven Atop a rock close to the Time Machine Eight On the roof of a building in Palm Paradise Nine Beside a lamp post near the summoning area 10 At the base of the Rocket in the center of the park

Restaurant Tycoon Two Tix locations

Dark blue portal. Image via Roblox

Tix number Location 31 Under purple gate at the central fountain 32 Beneath bike rack by the fountain 33 In blue-striped building behind fountain 34 Small red house, same street as fountain 35 In small tower behind red house 36 Top of blue building, “I love RT2” sign, near beach 37 On the beach’s southern bouncy pad 38 The start of beach’s wooden bridge 39 Center of sky pillars near the beach 40 Lighthouse’s top floor by the beach

