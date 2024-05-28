All Tix locations in Roblox The Classic

Are you ready to dive back into the world of Roblox? Following the footsteps of the popular The Hunt event, the Classic invites us to rediscover our favorite Roblox experiences.
This time, it’s all about collecting Tix, the special currency hidden across various participating games. Here’s a comprehensive guide to all the Tix locations in Roblox The Classic.
How to find all Tix in Roblox The Classic
Adopt Me Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|Details
|One
|Classic Area
|Beside NooBurt
|Two
|Toy Shop
|Near the top inside the moon
|Three
|Neon Cave
|Near the top on a tree branch
|Four
|Honey Shop
|Behind Beetrice in the red building on the left
|Five
|Farm Shop
|Atop a building
|Six
|School
|In the second room on the right, among bookshelves
|Seven
|Safety Hub
|Beneath the stairs
|Eight
|Ice Cream Shop
|Inside the pink ring in the skating area
|Nine
|Hospital
|In a corner behind chairs on the upper floor
|10
|Nursery
|Behind Anna in the Babies area
A Dusty Trip Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|On the table next to the gun in the spawn house
|Two
|In the corner of a blue building after driving about 2000 miles
|Three
|Near a red house on a mountain, same distance as Tix No. 2.
|Four
|On the right-hand side of a bridge by a fence, after 4000 miles
|Five
|In the middle of the same bridge, on the right side
|Six
|On the lower floor of the second pirate ship, by a barrel at 6000 miles
|Seven
|On the dresser in the master bedroom of the haunted house at 8000 miles
|Eight
|Outside, behind the haunted house, on the left
|Nine
|In the basement of the Roblox HQ skyscraper at 10,000 miles
|10
|In a basement of another building near Roblox HQ
Arsenal Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Inside the green building by the subway entrance.
|Two
|In the front part of the train at Bloxxer Square after riding from Bizville subway.
|Three
|On the third-floor balcony of a building adjacent to a blue building.
|Four
|Behind the signboard on a platform left of a crane by the Projectaplex building.
|Five
|Inside a small opening in the wall at the NBC Hangout.
|Six
|In a hidden room accessed by entering a slightly green vertical cylinder.
|Seven
|In a secret room near stacks of red blocks after escaping a zombie trap.
|Eight
|On the side of a wall after climbing white bubbles and crossing a platform with bullet holes.
|Nine
|On a shelf inside a warehouse shortly after entering.
|10
|Beyond a blue barrier activated by pressing a red and then a blue button near the end of the run.
BedWars Tix location
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Left side of Claim Hive.
|Two
|Right side of Claim Hive.
|Three
|Near HQ, marked with No. 4.
|Four
|On a big mushroom near Ladybug.
|Five
|Behind trees on left at The Classic hub.
|Six
|Next to a tree, left of the building after using Pink and Yellow teleporters.
|Seven
|Behind water after climbing orange railing, jumping on Red plate, and using Sky teleporter.
|Eight
|In corner of Retro Swarm Challenge after entering a yellow area.
|Nine
|Right side of Zombie cave in Retro Swarm Challenge after claiming a Hive.
|10
|Behind Pizza section on left in Retro Swarm Challenge arena.
Classic Bee Swarm Simulator Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Top of left hill near Shop area.
|Two
|Behind cannon near bear at spawn.
|Three
|Climb ladders left of Shop, drop from clover.
|Four
|Climb middle field mushrooms to top of shorter one.
|Five
|Enter Classic mode, left at new zone entrance.
|Six
|Use pink teleporter near Tix No.5, find near the glass house.
|Seven
|Inside glass house, climb red beam, drop to portal, and pass the waterfall.
|Eight
|Return to lobby to left corner.
|Nine
|Behind Pizza vendor.
|10
|Far-right corner of enemy spawn area.
Blade Ball Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|On the ground near the outer ring, Ancient map, Blade Ball.
|Two
|On a ledge atop a burning torch, outer ring of the map.
|Three
|On top of a giant red mushroom, use it to jump and grab the Tix, Blade Ball.
|Four
|On top of a moon crater, Blade Ball Moon Map.
|Five
|Atop the tallest tree, Enchanted Desert map.
|Six
|On a small green tree, near buildings on the left, Times Square map.
|Seven
|Jump from a small to a larger pillar near the map’s south edge, Olympus map.
|Eight
|On the ground near the center, Underworld map.
|Nine
|Next to a broken white pillar, Arena map, Blade Ball.
Clip it Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location Description
|One
|Climb to the top of a mountain in Crossroads.
|Two
|Travel through a series of teleporters and a secret tunnel at Crossroads.
|Three
|Ascend a blue building in Glass Houses and use a teleporter to a central cage.
|Four
|Wander through a haunted house, taking stairs and turns to find the Tix in a room upstairs.
|Five
|Dive into a hole near a haunted house, then teleport to Computer Labs.
|Six
|Navigate through the Computer Lab’s storage and rooms to find the Tix hidden behind metal bars.
|Seven
|In the Computer Lab, drop under a bridge and look below it.
|Eight
|In the Facility, find the Tix on a table in a room past a ladder and several doors.
|Nine
|In the Prototype area, stack up to reach a perched on a tower of boxes.
|10
|Traverse ramps and platforms in the Prototype area to jump onto a strip on a wall leading to the Tix.
Dragon Adventures Tix locations
|Tix number
|Map Area
|Note
|One and two
|Origins
|Tix may appear instead of Classic Eggs.
|Three and four
|Grasslands
|Search where you usually find Classic Eggs.
|Five and six
|Jungle
|Tix could replace Classic Eggs.
|Seven and eight
|Volcano
|Look in nests where Classic Eggs typically are.
|Nine and 10
|Tundra
|Tix might spawn in usual Classic Egg spots here as well.
Dress To Impress Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Between the male and female mannequins, behind VIP.
|Two
|Right side of the Jewelry area.
|Three
|By the Skin Tones section.
|Four
|Behind the reception pillar, Lana’s Saloon.
|Five
|Next to Lana’s Saloon mirror.
|Six
|Under the central table in Lana’s Saloon.
|Seven
|Entrance of the Obby, Post Show area.
|Eight
|Behind a small white flower pot, entrance of the Obby.
|Nine
|Near starting area, bottom of Post Show.
|10
|Inside the column, near the basketball.
Driving Empire Tix location
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Right behind where you start.
|Two
|On higher ground behind the Red Bridge.
|Three
|Central map, within the large White Castle.
|Four
|Atop the lighthouse.
|Five
|In the middle of the ramp jump section.
|Six
|Roof of the eastern blue building.
|Seven
|In a small white house on a hill.
|Eight
|Near the bridge, behind a yellow/brown house.
|Nine
|Desert area, in a dilapidated brown house.
|10
|Central yellow house on the map.
Gunfight Arena Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Near rocks in the center capture ring on the King of the Hill/Happy Hood map.
|Two
|Against the right wall of a tunnel opposite the church from the center ring.
|Three
|By a rock near a building close to a spawn.
|Four
|In the left side of a tunnel exit between two houses.
|Five
|Against a small tree just outside the center of the map.
|Six
|Atop a tunnel, viewable from the spawn around the right side.
|Seven
|At the back of the first floor in a tall house.
|Eight
|In the front left corner of a single-storey house.
|Nine
|Climb ladders in a two-storey building.
Livetopia Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Topia School entrance
|Two
|Topia Restaurant entrance
|Three
|Behind phone booth across from Topia Bank
|Four
|Park behind Topia Bank
|Five
|Movie Premier Hall entrance (next to Topia School)
|Six
|Topia Business Center entrance
|Seven
|Topia Station Road entrance
|Eight
|Topia Mart gate
|Nine
|Topia Mart billing area
|10
|Bench opposite Farmer’s Market
Tower Defense Simulator Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|By the Christmas tree, facing the Survival mode building
|Two
|Within the Survival mode building’s hallway
|Three
|Behind the pink Roblox statue near The Classic Portal
|Four
|Beneath the tree in the server lobby’s back alleys
|Five
|Behind the white fox statue, near the armory van
|Six
|Candy Cane Lane Mission 1 (accessible via Classic Portal)
|Seven
|Winter Mission 2 (accessible via Classic Portal)
|Eight
|Forest Camp Mission 3 (accessible via Classic Portal)
|Nine
|Island Chais Mission 4 (accessible via Classic Portal)
|10
|Castle Mission 5 (accessible via Classic Portal)
Toilet Tower Defense Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|One
|Beneath the Leaderboard
|Two
|At the Post Office entrance
|Three
|By the entrance of the Toilet Lab
|Four
|In front of the stairs leading to the Toilet Fortress
|Five
|Under the Toilet Fortress Leaderboard
|Six
|Adjacent to the Time Machine
|Seven
|Atop a rock close to the Time Machine
|Eight
|On the roof of a building in Palm Paradise
|Nine
|Beside a lamp post near the summoning area
|10
|At the base of the Rocket in the center of the park
Restaurant Tycoon Two Tix locations
|Tix number
|Location
|31
|Under purple gate at the central fountain
|32
|Beneath bike rack by the fountain
|33
|In blue-striped building behind fountain
|34
|Small red house, same street as fountain
|35
|In small tower behind red house
|36
|Top of blue building, “I love RT2” sign, near beach
|37
|On the beach’s southern bouncy pad
|38
|The start of beach’s wooden bridge
|39
|Center of sky pillars near the beach
|40
|Lighthouse’s top floor by the beach
