Roblox The Classic event logo.
Image via Roblox Corporation
Roblox

All Tix locations in Roblox The Classic

Ready, Set, Tix!
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 28, 2024 02:56 am

Are you ready to dive back into the world of Roblox? Following the footsteps of the popular The Hunt event, the Classic invites us to rediscover our favorite Roblox experiences.

This time, it’s all about collecting Tix, the special currency hidden across various participating games. Here’s a comprehensive guide to all the Tix locations in Roblox The Classic.

How to find all Tix in Roblox The Classic

Adopt Me Tix locations

Roblox the classic Adopt me
Mainly look into the shops for the Tix. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocationDetails
OneClassic AreaBeside NooBurt
TwoToy ShopNear the top inside the moon
ThreeNeon CaveNear the top on a tree branch
FourHoney ShopBehind Beetrice in the red building on the left
FiveFarm ShopAtop a building
SixSchoolIn the second room on the right, among bookshelves
SevenSafety HubBeneath the stairs
EightIce Cream ShopInside the pink ring in the skating area
NineHospitalIn a corner behind chairs on the upper floor
10NurseryBehind Anna in the Babies area

A Dusty Trip Tix locations

Roblox the classic a dusty trip
Go the extra miles. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneOn the table next to the gun in the spawn house
TwoIn the corner of a blue building after driving about 2000 miles
ThreeNear a red house on a mountain, same distance as Tix No. 2.
FourOn the right-hand side of a bridge by a fence, after 4000 miles
FiveIn the middle of the same bridge, on the right side
SixOn the lower floor of the second pirate ship, by a barrel at 6000 miles
SevenOn the dresser in the master bedroom of the haunted house at 8000 miles
EightOutside, behind the haunted house, on the left
NineIn the basement of the Roblox HQ skyscraper at 10,000 miles
10In a basement of another building near Roblox HQ

Arsenal Tix locations 

Arsenal Roblox Tix
It’s not going to be easy. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneInside the green building by the subway entrance.
TwoIn the front part of the train at Bloxxer Square after riding from Bizville subway.
ThreeOn the third-floor balcony of a building adjacent to a blue building.
FourBehind the signboard on a platform left of a crane by the Projectaplex building.
FiveInside a small opening in the wall at the NBC Hangout.
SixIn a hidden room accessed by entering a slightly green vertical cylinder.
SevenIn a secret room near stacks of red blocks after escaping a zombie trap.
EightOn the side of a wall after climbing white bubbles and crossing a platform with bullet holes.
NineOn a shelf inside a warehouse shortly after entering.
10Beyond a blue barrier activated by pressing a red and then a blue button near the end of the run.

BedWars Tix location

BedWars Tix location roblox
PS: It’s not under the bed. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneLeft side of Claim Hive.
TwoRight side of Claim Hive.
ThreeNear HQ, marked with No. 4.
FourOn a big mushroom near Ladybug.
FiveBehind trees on left at The Classic hub.
SixNext to a tree, left of the building after using Pink and Yellow teleporters.
SevenBehind water after climbing orange railing, jumping on Red plate, and using Sky teleporter.
EightIn corner of Retro Swarm Challenge after entering a yellow area.
NineRight side of Zombie cave in Retro Swarm Challenge after claiming a Hive.
10Behind Pizza section on left in Retro Swarm Challenge arena.

Classic Bee Swarm Simulator Tix locations

Roblox Tix bee swarm simulator
Retro event portal. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneTop of left hill near Shop area.
TwoBehind cannon near bear at spawn.
ThreeClimb ladders left of Shop, drop from clover.
FourClimb middle field mushrooms to top of shorter one.
FiveEnter Classic mode, left at new zone entrance.
SixUse pink teleporter near Tix No.5, find near the glass house.
SevenInside glass house, climb red beam, drop to portal, and pass the waterfall.
EightReturn to lobby to left corner.
NineBehind Pizza vendor.
10Far-right corner of enemy spawn area.

Blade Ball Tix locations

Blade Ball roblox
Focus on strategy. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneOn the ground near the outer ring, Ancient map, Blade Ball.
TwoOn a ledge atop a burning torch, outer ring of the map.
ThreeOn top of a giant red mushroom, use it to jump and grab the Tix, Blade Ball.
FourOn top of a moon crater, Blade Ball Moon Map.
FiveAtop the tallest tree, Enchanted Desert map.
SixOn a small green tree, near buildings on the left, Times Square map.
SevenJump from a small to a larger pillar near the map’s south edge, Olympus map.
EightOn the ground near the center, Underworld map.
NineNext to a broken white pillar, Arena map, Blade Ball.

Clip it Tix locations

Clip it roblox
The TikTok section. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation Description
OneClimb to the top of a mountain in Crossroads.
TwoTravel through a series of teleporters and a secret tunnel at Crossroads.
ThreeAscend a blue building in Glass Houses and use a teleporter to a central cage.
FourWander through a haunted house, taking stairs and turns to find the Tix in a room upstairs.
FiveDive into a hole near a haunted house, then teleport to Computer Labs.
SixNavigate through the Computer Lab’s storage and rooms to find the Tix hidden behind metal bars.
SevenIn the Computer Lab, drop under a bridge and look below it.
EightIn the Facility, find the Tix on a table in a room past a ladder and several doors.
NineIn the Prototype area, stack up to reach a perched on a tower of boxes.
10Traverse ramps and platforms in the Prototype area to jump onto a strip on a wall leading to the Tix.

Dragon Adventures Tix locations

Dragon Adventures roblox
The good ol’ dragons. Image via Roblox
Tix numberMap AreaNote
One and twoOriginsTix may appear instead of Classic Eggs.
Three and fourGrasslandsSearch where you usually find Classic Eggs.
Five and sixJungleTix could replace Classic Eggs.
Seven and eightVolcanoLook in nests where Classic Eggs typically are.
Nine and 10TundraTix might spawn in usual Classic Egg spots here as well.

Dress To Impress Tix locations

Dress To Impress roblox
Dive into the pink portal. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneBetween the male and female mannequins, behind VIP.
TwoRight side of the Jewelry area.
ThreeBy the Skin Tones section.
FourBehind the reception pillar, Lana’s Saloon.
FiveNext to Lana’s Saloon mirror.
SixUnder the central table in Lana’s Saloon.
SevenEntrance of the Obby, Post Show area.
EightBehind a small white flower pot, entrance of the Obby.
NineNear starting area, bottom of Post Show.
10Inside the column, near the basketball.

Driving Empire Tix location

Driving Empire roblox
Drive to the red portal to get started. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneRight behind where you start.
TwoOn higher ground behind the Red Bridge.
ThreeCentral map, within the large White Castle.
FourAtop the lighthouse.
FiveIn the middle of the ramp jump section.
SixRoof of the eastern blue building.
SevenIn a small white house on a hill.
EightNear the bridge, behind a yellow/brown house.
NineDesert area, in a dilapidated brown house.
10Central yellow house on the map.

Gunfight Arena Tix locations

Gunfight Arena roblox
Stealth is skill. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneNear rocks in the center capture ring on the King of the Hill/Happy Hood map.
TwoAgainst the right wall of a tunnel opposite the church from the center ring.
ThreeBy a rock near a building close to a spawn.
FourIn the left side of a tunnel exit between two houses.
FiveAgainst a small tree just outside the center of the map.
SixAtop a tunnel, viewable from the spawn around the right side.
SevenAt the back of the first floor in a tall house.
EightIn the front left corner of a single-storey house.
NineClimb ladders in a two-storey building.

Livetopia Tix locations

Livetopia roblox the classic
Explore the town. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneTopia School entrance
TwoTopia Restaurant entrance
ThreeBehind phone booth across from Topia Bank
FourPark behind Topia Bank
FiveMovie Premier Hall entrance (next to Topia School)
SixTopia Business Center entrance
SevenTopia Station Road entrance
EightTopia Mart gate
NineTopia Mart billing area
10Bench opposite Farmer’s Market

Tower Defense Simulator Tix locations

Tower Defense Simulator roblox
Head to the purple portal. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneBy the Christmas tree, facing the Survival mode building
TwoWithin the Survival mode building’s hallway
ThreeBehind the pink Roblox statue near The Classic Portal
FourBeneath the tree in the server lobby’s back alleys
FiveBehind the white fox statue, near the armory van
SixCandy Cane Lane Mission 1 (accessible via Classic Portal)
SevenWinter Mission 2 (accessible via Classic Portal)
EightForest Camp Mission 3 (accessible via Classic Portal)
NineIsland Chais Mission 4 (accessible via Classic Portal)
10Castle Mission 5 (accessible via Classic Portal)

Toilet Tower Defense Tix locations

Toilet Tower Defense roblox
Head to the green portal. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
OneBeneath the Leaderboard
TwoAt the Post Office entrance
ThreeBy the entrance of the Toilet Lab
FourIn front of the stairs leading to the Toilet Fortress
FiveUnder the Toilet Fortress Leaderboard
SixAdjacent to the Time Machine
SevenAtop a rock close to the Time Machine
EightOn the roof of a building in Palm Paradise
NineBeside a lamp post near the summoning area
10At the base of the Rocket in the center of the park

Restaurant Tycoon Two Tix locations

Restaurant Tycoon
Dark blue portal. Image via Roblox
Tix numberLocation
31Under purple gate at the central fountain
32Beneath bike rack by the fountain
33In blue-striped building behind fountain
34Small red house, same street as fountain
35In small tower behind red house
36Top of blue building, “I love RT2” sign, near beach
37On the beach’s southern bouncy pad
38The start of beach’s wooden bridge
39Center of sky pillars near the beach
40Lighthouse’s top floor by the beach
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer who has contributed to sites like The Gamer, We Got This Covered, DualShockers and more. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.