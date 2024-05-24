With the Roblox The Classic event, fans can enjoy a bit of nostalgia and try out some classic Roblox games to collect hidden Tix. There’s a great variety of games in this limited-time event, so don’t waste any time and choose a game to start.

All Roblox The Classic games and what they are

Restaurant Tycoon 2 is great. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 15 games in total you can play by entering the portal of the game you want to try out. The portals are all in the middle of the map near the giant duck. They are varied in themes, and there is no time limit to how long you can play each of them.

You can collect Tix in the games to spend them in The Classic hub. They aren’t permanent, and you can use them for the new quests, so you don’t need to worry about saving them for later. Here are all the games you play in Roblox The Classic:

Game Description Adopt Me The Adopt Me game is in the light pink portal. You can dress up, decorate a house, and adopt a puppy or a kitten. You have to take care of it after it hatches. A Dusty Trip A Dusty Trip is in the blue portal. You can enter lobbies to build cars from parts and drive them around in first person. Arsenal Arsenal is the game in the green portal. It’s a first-person shooter in which players gather in teams and have to hunt one another. Bed Wars Bed Wars is the game in the orange portal. It’s a PvP version of Minecraft and you can play in squads, duos, or solo. Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Swarm Simulator is in the turquoise portal. You collect pollen by controlling a swarm of bees to make honey. You can collect different types of bees and upgrade tools to collect more pollen. Blade Ball Blade Ball is the game in the light blue portal. You have to defend yourself by hitting a ball and launching it against other players. Clip It! Clip It! is in the light yellow portal. It’s the TikTok or reels section of Roblox, with only short videos made with the game’s assets. Dragon Adventures Dragon Adventures is the game in the red portal. You can collect, hatch, and fly on dragons to explore the world. Dress to Impress Dress to Impress is in the pink portal. You can choose an outfit based on a theme to walk the runway and vote to determine the best look. Driving Empire Driving Empire is in the light red portal. It’s a driving and racing simulator similar to Need for Speed. You can also customize racing cars. Livetopia Livetopia is in the sand-like colored portal. It’s similar to an RPG game in which the player has to explore the town and complete tasks given by NPCs. Gunfight Arena Gunfight Arena is the game in the yellow portal. It’s another FPS game but instead of teams, it’s individual. Restaurant Tycoon 2 Restaurant Tycoon 2 is in the dark blue portal. In this game, you cook, serve guests, improve your restaurant, and hire workers to help you. Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tower Defense is in the dark green portal. It’s a tower defense game similar to Bloons, but the attackers are toilets. Tower Defense Simulator Tower Defense Simulator is the game in the purple portal. It’s also similar to Bloons, but themed around the military.

