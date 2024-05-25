All hidden book locations in Roblox The Classic

The Roblox: Classic event has brought many new quests to complete that reward a nifty amount of Tokens. One of them happens to be finding a few books for the Buried Treasure quest with some pretty epic rewards up for grabs.

It can become quite tedious to locate each book in the different landscapes of the regions, but with the help of this guide, we’ve made it a lot easier. Here’s where you can find each book as well as the Buried Treasure in Roblox.

All book locations in Roblox: The Classic event

In the Roblox: Classic event players can find a total of nine books each situated in a distinct area. It’s crucial to collect the books in numerical order, as each subsequent book will only appear after the previous one has been obtained.

Book location one: History of Roblox

Approach the rubber ducky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first book can be found quite easily. After spawning in the main area, approach the giant rubber duck floating in the fountain to locate the item.

Book location two: History of Cheezburger

Approach your house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second book for the Buried Treasure quest will be on the right side of the map. The book will be placed in the courtyard of your house right next to the restaurant.

Book location three: Book of Teacups

Next to the teacups. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve located Book of Cheeseburger, cross the purple structure to reach the restaurant. This book will be placed next to the huge teacups.

Book location four: Tale of the Epic Duck

On top of the watchtower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head towards the castle on the eastern side of the spawn location to find the book placed on top of the corner watchtower.

Book location five: Robuk Book

On the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This book is placed on top of the blue building on the southern section of the map. The building is hard to miss as it’ll have a red ‘R’ painted on it. Use the stairs to get on top and find the book.

Book location six: Tale of the Epic Duck Part 2

This one is hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go across the giant rubber dock towards the stone area. The book will be placed in front of the black mythical portal overlooking the volcano.

Book location seven: Roblox for Noobs

Roblox isn’t for noobs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb on top of the giant white sphere located east of the rubber duck. On the top of the circular building will be an entrance leading to the inner section of the monument. Jump inside to find the book placed next to the helipad in Roblox: The Classic event.

Book location eight: Chemistry

Right next to the sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This book can be found placed on the blue floating platform used for sword fighting. From the volcano, walk on the invisible path that leads to the platform to collect the buried treasure.

Book location nine: Book of Skulls

Last one to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the last book, jump down to the race track through a hole dug next to the rubber duck in the spawn area. The book can be found right across the race track where the map ends.

The Buried Treasure location

Dig up the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve collected all nine Buried Treasure books, head towards the spawn area and go across the gates to find a red “X” marked on the ship. Interact with it to be rewarded a Token and complete the quest in Roblox: The Classic event.

