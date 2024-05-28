How to get Glitch Sword in Roblox the Classic – Daemonshank explained

The Roblox developer has unveiled new goodies in The Classic event almost daily since May 23. On Monday, May 27, players got the option to obtain the Glitch Sword (Deamonshank), and they’re looking for the best ways to get it

Recommended Videos

With the Roblox The Classic event ending on May 28, players are eager to get their hands on the Deamonshank. In the end, you can acquire it only until the end of the event, and it concludes on Tuesday at 12pm CT. We’ve completed The Classic and know everything about it and its items.

How to get Deamonshank in Roblox The Classic

You can only get Deamonshank in Roblox The Classic by buying it in the event shop. It costs a total of 39,999 Robux. Given that you can spend $199.99 for a little over 22,000 Robux, you’d have to pay almost $400 for the Deamonshank sword.

Only $400 for a sword? That’s a sweet deal! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you decide to get the Glitch Sword, it just seems to be a back accessory. Deamonshank isn’t usable as a weapon itself, at least from what we’ve seen and heard from other players who have acquired it.

Early rumors suggested you could claim Deamonshank by completing The Classic. You can achieve this by unlocking the safe door beneath the event’s map and fighting a boss named 1x1x1x1, who wields the Glitch Sword. You can also trigger the boss by pulling Deamonshank out of a stone, similar to how King Arthur got Excalibur in legends. But we did this and were rewarded with nothing besides the end credits screen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more