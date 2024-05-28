Two avatar costumes in Roblox.
All Roblox The Classic Avatars, listed

There are some cool items.
Nostalgia has hit Roblox with the limited-time The Classic event, and that means you can get some Avatar items if you put time into exploring the map and the games—or you can just buy two avatars to show you participated.

Here’s all The Classic Avatars in Roblox‘s latest limited-time event.

All Roblox The Classic Avatar items

Roblox avatar items.
You can get wings and a crown. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get Avatar items practically for free in Roblox during The Classic event using R Tokens you’ll be getting by completing the new quests (including all the secret ones). Here’s all the Avatar items you can get with R Tokens:

Cost
The Classic VIPFree
Ancient Deity ShawlFive R Tokens
Empyrean Reign of AwesomenessSix R Tokens
Agonizingly Happy Bucket10 R Tokens
Kleos Erebus15 R Tokens

You can buy two cosmetics with Robux that include a full set of avatar items, animations, and the Bling version—which is the golden version—of the items you can get with R Tokens. Here’s everything you can get from the Avatar sets:

Items includedCost
Treasure Finder– Treasure Finder costume
– Classic M – Mood
– Two heads
– Backpack
– Brows
– Hair
– Pants
– Shirt
– Vest
– Torso
– Left and right shoes
– Left and right arms
– Left and right legs		19,000 Robux
Timeless Valkyrie– Timeless Vlakyrie costume
– Classic F – Mood
– Two heads
– Bow and arrows
– Brows
– Hair
– Skirt
– Armor
– Helm
– Torso
– Left and right boots
– Left and right arms
– Left and right legs		19,000 Robux

The Treasure Finder and Timeless Valkyrie Avatars include the Rthro Climb, Rthro Fall, Rthro Idle, Rthro Jump, Rthro Run, Rthro Swim, and Rthro Walk animations.

