What is 1x1x1x1 in Roblox? Explained

Special events in Roblox are hardly unheard of, but Roblox The Classic stands out for its celebration of the game’s history, somewhat awkwardly named though it may be. Among these callbacks to the game’s nearly 20-year history is the event’s antagonist, who many players may not know too well.

It’s a relatively obscure deep cut from Roblox’s community lore, but worry not: I’ve done the research. If you just defeated 1x1x1x1 in his boss fight and you’ve been scratching your head over who exactly that guy was, look no further.

Roblox The Classic: 1x1x1x1 explained

A familiar face? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like a lot in the Classic, 1x1x1x1 has its roots in Roblox‘s community. It was originally an alternate account created in 2010 by John Shedletsky, a former Roblox developer who served as the game’s creative director at the time.

Since 1x1x1x1 was an anonymous account that was used for testing purposes by Shedletsky, other players immediately suspected he was a hacker when they saw this otherwise unremarkable account break the hardcoded rules of the game.

As they are wont to do, the rumor spread like wildfire, and over time, a collective community image of 1x1x1x1 as an uber-mysterious elite hacker who would steal all your Robux and trace your IP address emerged. Even after the truth was revealed, and the account was terminated, this supposed hacker’s legend remained, not unlike Minecraft‘s Herobrine.

Much like Herobrine, Roblox has continued to add sly references to 1x1x1x1 and his myth, even after Shedletsky’s departure. His tangible appearance as the final boss in Roblox The Classic feels like a way to put the rumor to bed—not to mention a chance to pay him back for all that hacking havoc he’s supposed to have wrought. There’s still time left to encounter him in Roblox, so hop in and start crossing off those quests!

