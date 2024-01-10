How to change your name on Roblox

Some people are gifted in finding the coolest names in Roblox. However, if you’re like me, your best username ideas might arrive months after creating your account. Luckily, changing your name on Roblox isn’t a complicated task and you can part ways with your old name in minutes.

When you change your Roblox name, you’ll only be able to edit your display name. It means that the name you use for logging into Roblox will stay the same.

How can you change your Roblox name?

You’ll first need to log into your Roblox account to change your name. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head over to the Settings panel afterward. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the pencil icon and let your creativity loose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your name on Roblox, you’ll need a web browser. If that’s ready to go, you can follow the steps below:

Go to Roblox.com’s Login page. Log into your Roblox account. Click on the cog icon on the top right corner of your screen. Choose Settings. Click on the pencil icon next to your Display Name. Enter a new name and click Save.

Once you select Save, your display name will change and you’ll get to play Roblox with your name in your next play session.

How often can you change your Roblox name?

You can only change your Roblox name every seven days. Once you edit your display name, you won’t be able to do it again for another week and when you try, you’ll receive an error telling you that you recently changed your display name.

Considering you can get a new display name every week in Roblox, you can experiment with all kinds of ideas and see which name suits you the best in the game.

While choosing a name, you should also be mindful of Roblox’s Community Rules. If your new name breaks Roblox’s conditions, you might get forced to change your name again, and repeat offenses may result in bans.