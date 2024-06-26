Forgot password
A player stood by the sea in Blox Fruits.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to change race in Blox Fruits

I'm only human, after all.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 10:26 am

If you want a fresh look in Blox Fruits, you’re probably wondering how you can change your race—and we have the answer.

Blox Fruits in Roblox has plenty of content to work through and worlds to explore, and the most likely scenario is that your character will begin as a human, though there is a small chance of spawning as one of three other races.

If you don’t like your Race and want to mix things up, the game provides ways for you to do that but they’re not easy to do unless you’re willing to splash the cash. We’ve explained it all below.

How to change race in Roblox Blox Fruits

The shop menu shown in Blox Fruits in Roblox.
Splash out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three ways to change race in Blox Fruits, the easiest of which is to purchase a Race Re-Roll from the Products Shop for 90 Robucks. However, there are also ways of changing your race without using real money.

Speaking to Tort and exchanging 3,000 Fragments to change the race randomly to Human, Rabbit, Shark, or Angel, with a 1/3 chance of switching your Race in Blox Fruits to a different race than your character currently has.

Tort is found in the Second Sea and Third Sea in Blox Fruits, meaning you’ll have to be at least 700 or above to access this feature, as this is when the Second Sea unlocks. Once in the Second Sea, Tort is found in the Cafe, while he can be found in the Mansion in the Third Sea— but you need to be at least level 1500 to access this area.

The final and rarest way to change Race in Blox Fruits is by purchasing a Race Re-Roll during a special event. However, these events do not happen regularly and you may be waiting a while until you have this chance.

Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
