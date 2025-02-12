One of Dress to Impress’ most rare items returns for Valentine’s Day—but only if you act fast

A rare dress will soon be making its return in Dress to Impress, but it’s easy to miss if you don’t know when or how to claim it.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and so is the second part of Dress to Impress’ Valentine’s update. The update is set to introduce the highly-anticipated Style Showdown game mode, new items, and the return of a rare dress—the Sweetheart Code Dress.

Too cute. Image via Dress to Impress

On Feb. 12, the Dress to Impress team announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sweetheart Code Dress can be claimed with a code starting Feb. 15 at 10am CT right when the new update goes live. The code, however, will expire after 24 hours, so you need to make sure you log in and redeem it before it’s too late. We don’t know if or when it’ll return after that period.

If you saw the Sweetheart Dress when it was first released, you may notice it looks a little different now. The DTI team confirmed the dress has been reworked, and it’s a nice glowup with more details to add to its charm. If you already redeemed the code and claimed the older variant, you’ll automatically receive this reworked version with the update.

While this is a great opportunity for players to claim the dress if they missed it the first time around, others pointed out how it takes away from its rarity and exclusive status. Sure, more people will have access to the Sweetheart Dress and it won’t be as rare now, but the playerbase has grown a lot since the dress was first released, and Valentine’s season is the perfect time to reintroduce it to newer players. I consider myself an avid Dress to Impress player and even I don’t have the original Sweetheart Dress, so I’m stoked to get my hands on the reworked version soon. It’ll work well as a cute standalone piece or as a layer to combo with other items.

The promotional image also features a matching masculine outfit—a collared shirt with the same adorable heart and dressy pants. It’s always awesome to see more masculine fit options added to the game, but this also would be perfect for romantic themes if you’re duoing with another player. It’s unclear if this masculine item will be up for grabs with another code or obtainable via a different method.

