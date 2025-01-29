Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day update countdown: Exact start time and date

Dress to Impress keeps the game feeling fresh with consistent updates packed with loads of free content. The fashion game often sees updates themed around holidays with the next major update being focused on Valentine’s Day.

Recommended Videos

If you’re eager to start exploring everything this fresh update includes as soon as possible, knowing the exact time and date it will be available is essential. Here’s when the Valentine’s Day update launches for Dress to Impress.

The new areas we can explore in this update look incredible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Valentine’s Day update for Dress to Impress will be released at 10am CT on Feb. 8 according to the official event page on the Roblox game. The special limited-time content in this update will be live until 10am CT on March 8, so you’ve got plenty of time to explore everything it offers once it’s available.

Our countdown is set to the exact launch time for the DTI Valentine’s Day update so you can check back here leading up to it to see how much longer you have to wait. We’ve also listed the release time across major time zones if you want to know the precise time it will become available in your region.

Dress to Impress Valentine's Day update countdown

PT: 8am on Feb. 8

8am on Feb. 8 CT: 10am on Feb. 8

10am on Feb. 8 ET: 11am on Feb. 8

11am on Feb. 8 BST: 5pm on Feb. 8

5pm on Feb. 8 CEST: 6pm on Feb. 8

6pm on Feb. 8 JST: 1am on Feb. 9

1am on Feb. 9 AEST: 2am on Feb. 9

The Valentine’s Day update for DTI has new content in just about every area of the game including new clothing, makeup, accessories, lore, poses, and so much more. We won’t know all of the exact update details until it launches, but here’s a breakdown of everything that’s been teased and revealed so far.

One of the biggest additions in this update is a new game mode called Style Showdown. The phrases “double elimination,” “immunity idol,” “vote reveal,” and “speed round” have been used to tease it, which means this special mode will amplify the competitive nature of the game with all of these special new features. This game mode will exist separately from the regular one so you can still play the classic mode whenever you like.

The competition is getting a lot more intense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be plenty of fresh challenges to tackle since, according to the official DTI Discord, over 200 new themes are featured in this update. We don’t know what any of them might be yet, but some are sure to be inspired by the Valentine’s Day theme. There are already around 200 themes you can dress for, so this list will be doubled after the update.

Lana’s story will continue with even more Lana lore. It’s currently unclear whether this means massive new quests to tackle like the Winter Christmas quest and the Halloween quest or just smaller Easter eggs and hints around the lobby. Either way, we’re sure to learn more about this complex storyline.

The posing system for duos is receiving a rework in this update. You can already pose with a friend, but the way this functions is being refreshed and new poses are being added. It seems like this redesign is focused on making the posing system a lot more detailed and interactive.

In a upcoming update we will be introducing a new Duo Pose System. ❤️



Duo poses will be more detailed and work with any rigs together. Check out one of the new poses below! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sz2sWkY7lL — Dress To Impress ✨ (@_Dress2Impress) January 6, 2025

Both the main lobby and the VIP room are being reworked yet again in this update. This means all items in both rooms have been moved around to try and improve organization and that the general layout and design in both areas have been overhauled.

This update has tons of new items and refreshed versions of older assets. So far, new makeup, shoes, a hat, a dress, a necklace, and a pose pack have been teased. Old items like the full denim bottom set and the VIP shoulder bag have been reworked with better designs. This is only some of the new content and changes arriving, so there’s sure to be plenty more to explore.

There are plenty of fun new makeup options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before the Valentine’s Day update arrives, be sure to claim all Lunar New Year items while you can since they’ll expire right before the next update launches. And if you’re interested in adding more free content to your collection, you can also work on getting a Reindeer, Axe and Scythe, Mermaid Tail, and CaseOh’s kitty.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy