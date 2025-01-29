How to complete the Bubble Mermaid quest in Fisch

The Bubble Mermaid is one of the most intriguing NPCs to arrive in Fisch, appearing on the central island of the Grand Reef with the Atlantis update. Unlike many quest-givers, she doesn’t just hand out a pile of Coins—she offers something far more valuable: the ability to never drown.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Bubble Mermaid in Fisch

It’s always great being in a server with someone else wasting their totems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you haven’t visited the Grand Reef yet, you’ll need to set sail past Roslit Bay and head toward coordinates (-3458, 130, 567.6). This will take you directly to the island where the Bubble Mermaid is waiting. You can find her on the opposite side of the island from the Shipwright NPC, so don’t get confused when you arrive.

Once you locate her, she’ll ask you to bring her three Resin samples from Mushgrove Swamp. She doesn’t explain much, but her promise to make sure you never drown is reason enough to take her request seriously.

Where to find Resin in Fisch

The Mushgrove Swamp is the only place where Resin can be fished up. The good news is that you can fish anywhere in the swamp; the bad news is that Resin is classified as a Secret Fish. This means it won’t be easy to catch unless you take steps to boost your Luck.

Resin has a base catch rate of 0.04 percent, which is painfully low. However, you can greatly increase your chances by stacking Luck Boosts, using the right fishing rods, and activating special in-game bonuses. When you do manage to hook Resin, you’ll see a flashing white and gray exclamation mark above your head, letting you know you’ve got something rare on the line.

How to boost your luck in Fisch

If you’re struggling to catch Resin, try the following methods to increase your Luck:

Use the luckiest rod you have available . The higher the Luck stat on your rod, the better your chances of catching Resin. Below, you’ll find a table with the best rods for this quest.

. The higher the Luck stat on your rod, the better your chances of catching Resin. Below, you’ll find a table with the best rods for this quest. Equip bait . Although Mythical Bait is the best choice here, they’re hard to get hold of. But, if you have any spare Shark Head, Aurora, or Hangman’s Hook, use those. If you don’t, go with the few pieces of Legendary Bait with higher luck stats (Truffle Worm, Weird Algae, Fish Head, Kraken Tentacle).

. Although Mythical Bait is the best choice here, they’re hard to get hold of. But, if you have any spare Shark Head, Aurora, or Hangman’s Hook, use those. If you don’t, go with the few pieces of Legendary Bait with higher luck stats (Truffle Worm, Weird Algae, Fish Head, Kraken Tentacle). Apply Enchantments . The Lucky or Divine enchantments will further increase your Luck when fishing.

. The Lucky or Divine enchantments will further increase your Luck when fishing. Visit Merlin . – Merlin can be found inside the hut at the top of Sunstone Island. He sells a temporary Luck Boost that will help increase your odds.

. – Merlin can be found inside the hut at the top of Sunstone Island. He sells a temporary Luck Boost that will help increase your odds. Trigger an Aurora . If an Aurora event is active on your server, it provides a passive luck boost that will make it easier to catch rare fish. You can trigger this event yourself by popping off an Aurora Totem.

. If an Aurora event is active on your server, it provides a passive luck boost that will make it easier to catch rare fish. You can trigger this event yourself by popping off an Aurora Totem. Purchase Server Luck. This option is available in the in-game shop, but it requires Robux. If you’re willing to spend, it’s another way to make catching Resin easier.

Rods to use when fishing for Resin

Rod Luck Additional benefits Aurora Rod 60 percent 0.6 Control Summit Rod 75 percent 0.25 Control No-Life Rod 100 percent 90 percent Lure Speed, 0.25 Control Rod of the Depths 130 percent None Sunken Rod 150 percent None Poseidon Rod 165 percent 40 percent Resilience, 0.2 Control Rod of the Exalted One 170 percent None Kraken Rod 185 percent 60 percent Lure Speed, 0.2 Control, 10 percent chance to double fish caught (best choice) Heaven’s Rod 225 percent 0.2 Control

If you’re serious about finishing this quest quickly, the Heaven’s Rod or Kraken Rod are your best bets. If those aren’t available to you, anything with over 100% Luck should still give you a decent chance of catching Resin in a reasonable amount of time.

How to get the Water Bubble in Fisch

Once you’ve managed to fish up three Resin, it’s time to return to the Bubble Mermaid on the Grand Reef island. Before talking to her, click on the Resin in your inventory to hold it out to the Bubble Mermaid. This is the only way she’ll recognize that you’ve collected the items she requested.

She will then offer you the Water Bubble for 25,000C$. While this might seem like a hefty price, the Water Bubble allows you to stay underwater indefinitely. Unlike Diving Gear or Advanced Diving Gear, which have oxygen limits, this item completely removes the need to resurface.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy