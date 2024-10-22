How to complete Halloween Lana Lore quest in Dress To Impress

Dress to Impress’ Halloween event is packed with action. You must hunt for treasures, solve mazes, and defeat Lina to rescue Lana.

Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Lana Lore challenges in Roblox’s Dress to Impress.

Chapter one: Find Lana’s Childhood Home and find six keys and items

Go into the glowing green portal to start the quests.

To start the quest, finish a fashion walk and wait for the results. After that, during the intermission, make your way to the green portal and enter chapter one to start the quest.

Finding Lana’s Childhood Home can be challenging for many players within the given time of two minutes. However, it’s made easier using a simple trick. While standing in the spawn area, look for the white colored flowers on the ground near the lights as they directly lead to Lana’s Childhood Home. If a path has no flowers, trace your way back and only follow the flowers to reach the place.

Keep your eyes on the white flowers.

As the flowers are inconsistent and come once or twice along the trail, it is easy to lose track of them if you’re not paying constant attention. However, from my experience, adjusting your camera angle to scout for flowers and playing around with your brightness level helps you find these flowers easily and reach your destination in no time. Don’t forget to use your Shift button to consume a bit of your replenishable stamina to run faster and reach the place within two minutes to complete the challenge.

The best part about this challenge is any one of your teammates can reach Lana’s Childhood Home, and all the players in your match will be directly teleported to her home after the cutscene ends, so you can clear this area even after losing your way if one of your teammates find the place within the time.

Where to six keys and items in Halloween Lana Lore quest in Dress To Impress?

After reaching your destination, you and your teammates will start phase two. Lana will ask you to retrieve six of her items and put them in the briefcase in her room to help her escape.

While finding the keys and items, you must face the Mummy monster who roams Lana’s house. It can’t leave the main house and enter Lana’s room. If the monster manages to get hold of you, it will take away half of your three hearts and reset your run while keeping your progress intact, so if you die six times, you will have to restart your run completely or pay 25 Robux to spawn in the match. Having your teammates distract the Mummy from your objectives is a great strategy, but you must pay attention to the sound cues if you’re playing.

Key Key location Item Item location Blue Key Teddy Bear: Leave the main building and go toward the barn to find a small garage in the middle. Open the Garage using the key and go toward the right to locate the Teddy on the ground hidden under a wooden pallet. Camera: Make your way to the first floor and enter the left room after climbing the stairs. Now, use the Blue Key to unlock the door to the Parent’s office and go straight to find a file of boxes. Behind the boxes, you can collect the camera on the ground. Green Key After entering the house from the main door, turn right and find the piano near the window. Near the piano, there is a flower pot near the window, and you have to look behind it to find your Green Key. Greek Tales Book: Go to the room where you unlocked the blue key. Climb the ladder to unlock the Attic. Now, you can go straight and turn left to find the Greek Tales Book hidden behind the crate. Pink Key Make your way to the first floor and enter Lana’s room, where you can deposit everything for her. Find the pile of boxes next to Lana and look behind them to find your Pink Key. Palette: Come downstairs and turn right to find the second door with the pink lock. Open the Laundry, climb the cabinet next to the washing machine, and check on the top of the machine to find the palette. Red Key After you enter the building through the main door, go straight to find the kitchen. Now, make your way to find the house’s backdoor through the kitchen, and you should locate the red key hidden inside a frying pan near the door. You might have to adjust your camera angle to find it. Journal: Now, make your way out of the main building and turn left to walk along the building to find the path leading to the underground basement. Use the red key here, enter the basement, and turn right to find a couple of boxes. Behind the boxes, you will find the Journal on the ground. Orange Key Back in the main kitchen on the ground floor, turn right after entering the kitchen. It should be on the left side of the cabinet. Nail File: Make your way to the door next to the Pink door on the ground floor and open it using the key to access the bathroom. Now, turn left, locate the bin on the ground, and collect the Nail File. Purple Key Go back to the room next to Lana’s room on the first floor and turn right to find a small cabinet. Look in the gap on the right side, and you should locate the Purple Key. Teddy Bear: Leave the main building and go toward the barn to find a small garage in the middle. Open the garage using the key and go toward the right to locate the Teddy on the ground hidden under a cross-shaped wooden pallet.

You can’t hold more than one item at a time, so deposit the item in Lana’s room and start your quest to find the following key. After you help Lana get all her essential items in her backpack, you complete chapter one of the Halloween Lana Lore quests.

Chapter two: Find the Map pieces and Escape the Hospital

As you land up in Home of the Doves Medical Center in chapter two, you will need to navigate your way around Nurse Julie, who is going to chase you around, and if she catches you, she’s going to take a half-life and send you back to the starting point. The Map pieces are scattered around in different rooms, and you and your teammates must find and piece them together to find the exit.

The best way to avoid Nurse Julie is by avoiding stepping on the broken glass, books, and wood in your path around the medical center. She is sensitive to sound and will come running toward you if you step on any of these items. As you look for map pieces, you will eventually come close to her or notice her beside you, waiting for you to make a mistake. In these cases, use the lockers to wait for her departure and then come out and look for other rooms.

Map pieces Where to find Picture showing the location #1 Map Piece From the starting area, go to the left on the ground floor to find two consecutive doors with Cafeteria written on them. Enter the cafe, and go to the last dining table on the left side, where you will find your first map piece on the table. #2 Map Piece On the first floor, after leaving the bathroom, find the left side room, a Recreation Room. Go inside it and find the rainbow on the wall on the right side. After that, look for the crates. Behind them, you’ll find your second map piece. #3 Map Piece From the spawn area, go left and straight to find the stairs leading you to the first floor. Afterward, reach the first floor, walk to the middle area, and turn left to locate the bathroom. After entering the washroom, find the remote toilet beside the wall and look behind it to find your map piece. #4 Map Piece Go straight toward the stairs and turn right to find the storage room on the ground floor. You should see the glowing map piece kept on the shelf as you enter the room. #5 Map Piece Move toward the right side from the spawn point and find Room Three, which has Lana’s camera. Go inside the room and look behind the bed on the right side to find the hidden map piece. #6 Map Piece The last one is in the head office of Nurse Julie on the right of the first floor. After you pick up the map piece on her table, it will alert her, and she will come back running into the room, so make sure to hide in the locker.

As you or your teammates find all the map pieces, a door will be highlighted in red, and you must make your way toward the gate. Once anybody comes close to the door, that will trigger a cutscene where Nurse Julie will start chasing you. If you’re familiar with the Seek entity in Roblox’s Doors, you know that following the trail and avoiding obstacles is the best way to outrun a monster.

Nurse Julie will chase you after you find all the map pieces.

Unlike the Seek chase, this is relatively easy if you don’t look back and keep running without hitting any obstacle. Follow the red smoke on the ground and jump over obstacles in your way, which will slow you down. Use your shift key frequently to consume your stamina to run faster and buy yourself leeway if you hit an obstacle. Use your camera to make sharp turns to avoid hitting something and getting caught. Once you reach the end, you will see an exit door and automatically move to chapter three.

Chapter three: Navigate the Maze and Final Boss

The sparling light will guide your way. Jump over trip wire to avoid axes. Sneaky traps.

In the last chapter, you need to overcome lethal obstacles and find your way to Lina to defeat her and free Lana from her captivity. You can easily lose your way in the maze, but there is always a way to stay on track and complete the maze. Look for the sparking light at a crossroad, and it’ll briefly guide you toward the right path. There is also a light blood trail on the ground, and you can follow it to reach your destination. Even if you lose your way and make your way to the wrong side, you will find a dead end where you can easily reset and follow the other way to complete the puzzle. You can also use the trial and error method, as there is no set time to finish the maze.

There are multiple obstacles that you need to avoid to keep your health high:

Spike Traps: They detonate after a set time and go back inside. Make sure to pause while they’re up and run through them to avoid taking any damage.

They detonate after a set time and go back inside. Make sure to pause while they’re up and run through them to avoid taking any damage. Axe Traps: You need to jump over the trip wire to avoid taking damage from the axes.

You need to jump over the trip wire to avoid taking damage from the axes. Rolling Spike Traps: The rolling Spike traps roll at a certain distance, so learn their timings and jump on them at the right time to easily go over them.

The rolling Spike traps roll at a certain distance, so learn their timings and jump on them at the right time to easily go over them. Ceiling Spikes Traps: There are some hidden spikes on the ceiling in the maze. To avoid them, look for a dark square on the ground and move along the edges to avoid detonating them.

How to defeat the Lina Boss in Lana Lore Quests

She's scary.

As you clear the maze, you will face the final boss, Lina, who summons the power of Agamemnon. You have to collect the Scythe and get ready for the fight. The fight has several phrases, and you must conserve your health. Here are the phrases and how you can beat the boss:

Stay away from the red lines. Don't stand in the circles. Finish her!

Portals Demons: Lina spawns two portals in the arena, spawning two Demons. Hit them with your Scythe to defeat them.

Lina spawns two portals in the arena, spawning two Demons. Hit them with your Scythe to defeat them. Goo Island: The evil Lina fills the entire arena with black goo, and you have to stand on any of the six small rocks to avoid losing your health.

The evil Lina fills the entire arena with black goo, and you have to stand on any of the six small rocks to avoid losing your health. Shooting Spikes: Lina shoots sharp projectiles in a line, and you have to stand out the red lines in the arena. Stay in the middle and far away from the lines, which gives you time to react and not get hit by the sharp objectives.

Lina shoots sharp projectiles in a line, and you have to stand out the red lines in the arena. Stay in the middle and far away from the lines, which gives you time to react and not get hit by the sharp objectives. Ground Cones: Lina summons many sharp objects from the ground to deal damage to you, so don’t stand in the red circles. Stay on the ground to avoid these attacks.

After this, the boss will come down in the arena and try to suck your soul, constantly moving away from her as standing too close will deplete your health. After she is done, she will jump three times in a row, causing ripples on the ground. You have to jump over the ripples to conserve your health. Now, the boss is vulnerable, and you can move over the boss and slash her with your Scythe to eliminate her and complete the challenges.

Next, you can read our guides on finding your best Emo outfit ideas and inspiration to level up faster in Dress to Impress.

