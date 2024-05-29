Anime Defenders promo art
All traits in Anime Defenders

Learn 'em all.
Anime Defenders relies heavily on collecting and strengthening your units. You can do the latter by collecting unique traits.

Traits come alongside unique abilities like increasing your units’ damage, their range, chance to land a critical attack, and more. The rarer the effect, the rarer the trait. Understanding how a unit works and assigning them a trait that fits them can make the difference between good and great players in Roblox’s Anime Defenders.

All Anime Defenders traits

Traits are essential in your Anime Defenders adventure. In the initial levels, you won’t have many units and traits to assign, but the more you level up, the more will become available.

character in roblox anime defenders
You won’t have any units and traits at level one, but they will come soon enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, we have listed all 19 traits available in the game mode as of now. We’ll make sure to add any new ones that become available in the future.

Trait nameTrait effectChance to drop (percent)
Brawler 1Increased damage by 10 percent7.95
Brawler 2Increased damage by 12.5 percent7.9
Brawler 3Increased damage by 15 percent7.8
Swiftness 1Reduces cooldown by six percent
seven
Swiftness 2Reduces cooldown by nine percent
seven
Swiftness 3Reduces cooldown by 12.5 percent
seven
Hunter 1Increases range by 10 percent
seven
Hunter 2Increases range by 12.5 percent
seven
Hunter 3Increases range by 15 percent
seven
Prodigy 1Increases XP gain by 50 percent
10
Critical 1Increases crit by 20 percent6.15
Critical 2Increases crit by 25 percent6.1
Critical 3Increases crit by 30 percentsix
BullseyeIncreases unit range by 25 percent2.5
Midas TouchIncreases wave farm money earned by 15 percent1.5
Sonic 1Decreases cooldown by 20 percentone
Precision 1Increases crit chance and crit damage by 30 percent0.8
Requiem 1Increases damage and range by 20 percent, has 10 percent move cooldown0.2
Almighty 1Increases unit damage by 280 percent, unit range by 10 percent, has one placement cap and 15 percent move cooldown0.1
