All traits in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders relies heavily on collecting and strengthening your units. You can do the latter by collecting unique traits.
Traits come alongside unique abilities like increasing your units’ damage, their range, chance to land a critical attack, and more. The rarer the effect, the rarer the trait. Understanding how a unit works and assigning them a trait that fits them can make the difference between good and great players in Roblox’s Anime Defenders.
All Anime Defenders traits
Traits are essential in your Anime Defenders adventure. In the initial levels, you won’t have many units and traits to assign, but the more you level up, the more will become available.
Below, we have listed all 19 traits available in the game mode as of now. We’ll make sure to add any new ones that become available in the future.
|Trait name
|Trait effect
|Chance to drop (percent)
|Brawler 1
|Increased damage by 10 percent
|7.95
|Brawler 2
|Increased damage by 12.5 percent
|7.9
|Brawler 3
|Increased damage by 15 percent
|7.8
|Swiftness 1
|Reduces cooldown by six percent
|seven
|Swiftness 2
|Reduces cooldown by nine percent
|seven
|Swiftness 3
|Reduces cooldown by 12.5 percent
|seven
|Hunter 1
|Increases range by 10 percent
|seven
|Hunter 2
|Increases range by 12.5 percent
|seven
|Hunter 3
|Increases range by 15 percent
|seven
|
|Prodigy 1
|Increases XP gain by 50 percent
|10
|Critical 1
|Increases crit by 20 percent
|6.15
|Critical 2
|Increases crit by 25 percent
|6.1
|Critical 3
|Increases crit by 30 percent
|six
|Bullseye
|Increases unit range by 25 percent
|2.5
|Midas Touch
|Increases wave farm money earned by 15 percent
|1.5
|Sonic 1
|Decreases cooldown by 20 percent
|one
|Precision 1
|Increases crit chance and crit damage by 30 percent
|0.8
|Requiem 1
|Increases damage and range by 20 percent, has 10 percent move cooldown
|0.2
|Almighty 1
|Increases unit damage by 280 percent, unit range by 10 percent, has one placement cap and 15 percent move cooldown
|0.1